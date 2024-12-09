Fowler Likely On The Move After The Trouba Trade

The Anaheim Ducks are making a huge splash and adding former New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba to their blue line. As a result, the future is murky for fellow blueliner Cam Fowler. Due to the trade, all signs point to him being moved ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
Ducks Aren’t Done Dealing
The Ducks have three players who will be garnering a ton of attention ahead of the trade deadline. Trevor Zegras, John Gibson, and the aforementioned Fowler. He has been a part of the organization for the last 15 seasons. After spending 15 years with the same club, it looks like he will be playing for a new team this spring.
Fowler was most likely going to be the odd man out on the Ducks’ blue line. Given the current state of the team and how the rebuild is going. GM Pat Verbeek will look to trade the veterans to acquire draft capital to build for the future.
If that’s the case, teams that are contenders like the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, and Edmonton Oilers may be frontrunners. Other teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, and New York Rangers may also be considered as teams that are interested.
Is Fowler the Only Likely Move for the Ducks Before the Trade Deadline?
Aside from Fowler, they may also be looking at parting ways with the aforementioned Zegras and Gibson. If that were the case, the Ducks would get a good haul for all three players. The hope would be that they can shake up their roster and change the direction of their organization.
All three of Fowler, Zegras, and Gibson will attract a good amount of attention from the majority of NHL teams. However, it looks like the first domino to fall will be the 33-year-old Fowler. The only question is, when will Verbeek pull off the deal?
