3 Things Craig Berube Learned from Preseason Game 2

Reading between the lines of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ second preseason game, a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators, it becomes clear that coach Craig Berube was testing line combinations and defensive pairings to understand his team’s depth and capabilities better. While the first preseason game focused on assessing the core players, Game 2 allowed Berube to evaluate players battling for roster spots.

Here are three key takeaways Berube likely gleaned from this game.

Lesson One: Nick Robertson’s Role Remains Uncertain

One of the most intriguing players to watch this preseason is Nick Robertson. The young forward is known for his scoring potential, but his future with the Maple Leafs remains uncertain. In Game 2, Robertson was deployed on the right wing, a notable shift considering that he was initially expected to compete for a left-wing spot. This positional change raises questions about the team’s plans for him.

Related: Maple Leafs in Preseason from Craig Berube’s Point of View

Robertson’s ice time was significant—18:40, one of the highest among forwards—which suggests the coaching staff is still keen on evaluating his fit within the team. However, his absence from the first game, where most of the established players featured, could indicate that his future is up in the air.

Could the signing of Max Pacioretty push Robertson to the right side permanently? Could William Nylander‘s shift to center open a spot for Robertson on the right wing? Berube might be contemplating these questions as he continues to tinker with the lineup.

Lesson Two: Pontus Holmberg is Making a Strong Case for the Fourth Line or Higher

Pontus Holmberg’s name has been considered a potential fourth-line center for the Maple Leafs, especially considering the team’s salary cap situation. In Game 2, Holmberg logged significant ice time—18:25—more than even established players like David Kämpf, who played 17:13. This might suggest that Berube sees Holmberg as a serious contender to fill the fourth-line center role.

Pontus Holmberg Maple Leafs

Holmberg carries a modest $800,000 cap hit. He could replace more expensive players like Kämpf ($2.4 million) or Calle Järnkrok ($2.1 million). That could be a key for the team’s cap management. However, Holmberg’s relatively low penalty-kill time (1:12) compared to other players might indicate he still needs to prove he can handle the defensive responsibilities of a bottom-six role.

Lesson Three: In the Goaltender Battle, Anthony Stolarz Shines

Goaltending will be a crucial focus for Berube as the preseason progresses. In Game 2, Anthony Stolarz made a strong case for a starting role. Stolarz stopped 15 of 16 shots, boasting a .938 save percentage and allowing just one goal over 30 minutes. His performance stands out. Dennis Hildeby also had a strong game and allowed one goal on 11 shots in limited action. The goalie situation looks pretty good for the team headed into the regular season.

The battle between Stolarz and Joseph Woll for the starting goaltender role will likely be one of the most exciting storylines in training camp. If Stolarz continues to impress, Berube might have to reconsider the team’s goalie depth chart as they prepare for the regular season.

Final Thoughts Heading into Game 3

While the 2-1 loss to the Senators might not have provided definitive answers for Berube, it offered valuable insights. Robertson’s future remains unclear, although his versatility could work in his favor. Holmberg is making a convincing case for a full-time spot. However, he’ll need to prove his defensive reliability. Last, Stolarz is becoming a serious contender in the goaltender battle, adding some intrigue to the Maple Leafs preseason storylines.

As the preseason unfolds, Berube will continue to refine the lineup and assess his players’ strengths and weaknesses. Several critical roster decisions are still to be made. Game 2 provided some crucial lessons that will shape the Maple Leafs’ final roster. There remain more games, and more will be learned.

Related: Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Woll, Stolarz, Marner & Domi