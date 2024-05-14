Avs’ Valeri Nichushkin Suspended for 6 Months Without Pay

According to the NHL’s Public Relations Department, Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been suspended after reports suggest he failed a drug test as part of the Players’ Assistance Program. As a result, Nichushkin will be suspended without pay for a minimum of six months and then will be eligible to apply for reinstatement.
The league wrote in a statement:
The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that forward Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche has been placed in Stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL.
It’s not official as to why Nichushkin was moved to Stage 3, but moving any player from Stage 2 to Stage 3 is for a violation of a Stage 2 treatment plan. If he is reinstated and fails in Stage 4, he could be suspended for at least a year and perhaps never reinstated.
Nichushkin was an active part of Colorado’s playoff push and had 9 goals and 10 points in eight games for the Avs. This is a huge blow to their playoff hopes.
First and foremost, the hope is that Nichushkin can get the help that he needs. It seems clear he’s battling something that he’s having a difficult time getting over and the hope is that his mandated time away from the game will allow him to get the treatment he needs.
Nichushkin has six seasons remaining on a contract that pays him $6.125 million per season. Outside of his own health, he’s got several reasons to try and make it back next season.
