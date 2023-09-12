Blues Face Possible Dilemma Amidst Torey Krug Foot Injury

In an unexpected turn of events, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Doug Armstrong, delivered unfortunate news today to Blues’ fans. Defenseman Torey Krug, a pivotal player in the Blues’ lineup, has sustained a right-foot injury while diligently preparing for the highly anticipated 2023-24 NHL season. The announcement leaves a number of questions unanswered as Krug is a big part of the blue line, and there were still lingering questions about whether the team was actively trying to trade him.
Krug, a seasoned veteran at 32, has been a stalwart presence for the Blues since joining the team three seasons ago. Hailing from Livonia, Michigan, he boasts an impressive career record, tallying 444 points, comprised of 85 goals and 359 assists, while maintaining a commendable plus-31 rating over 701 NHL regular-season games. His contributions to the Blues are undeniable, with 107 points (18 goals, 89 assists) and a plus-8 rating in 178 regular-season games with the team.
However, the injury raises questions about Krug’s immediate future in St. Louis. Earlier rumblings in the off-season hinted at a potential trade to the Philadelphia Flyers, a notion Krug dismissed by exercising his no-trade clause. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic even speculated about the likelihood of a trade despite the initial refusal, given the lack of substantial developments in Krug’s situation.
The injury’s severity remains uncertain, leaving teams contemplating whether to pursue Krug amid concerns about his health. With four years remaining on his contract, each valued at $6.5 million, the financial commitment is substantial. Still, there’s a glimmer of hope that this setback might be less severe than feared, allowing Krug to return to action sooner rather than later.
As October 1st approaches, the date set for Krug’s re-evaluation, the hockey world watches with bated breath. The outcome of this assessment will undoubtedly have profound implications for the St. Louis Blues, Torey Krug, and the potential trade landscape. Until then, fans and analysts alike can only speculate about the twists and turns that lie ahead in Krug’s journey to recovery and his future in the NHL.
