Matthew Tkachuk Confirms 3 Final Teams Prior to Panthers Trade

Matthew Tkachuk recently shed light on the process that led to his trade from the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers. In a surprising move last summer, Tkachuk was sent to Florida in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. The deal worked out extremely well for the Panthers, who, with Tkachuk being an integral part of the team’s success, made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.
Tkachuk revealed that he and the Flames collaborated on the trade, with Calgary granting him permission to engage in discussions with other teams for one week. This allowed him to explore his options and find a suitable destination for a long-term deal, ultimately leading him to Florida. ‘’We worked on it together. With (Calgary’s) permission, I was able for one week to talk to other teams and figure it out. I don’t want to say specific teams but I talked to a bunch of them. I had to be honest. It would be like ‘no no, no, no, maybe, yes, yes, no.’”, he explained.
Tkachuk disclosed that the Panthers were not the only team in consideration. He mentioned that he had conversations with multiple teams during the process, keeping his options open. However, as he evaluated his choices, three finalists emerged: Florida, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the St. Louis Blues.
Throughout this period, Tkachuk meticulously researched each option, aiming to make an informed and important decision. Despite considering multiple possibilities, his heart gravitated toward Florida, and it became increasingly evident that the Panthers were the right fit for him.
“It was a very interesting time and I just wanted to learn the most I could before this very important decision. But every single day, everything started pointing towards Florida and that’s where my heart was the whole time.’’ When asked if he thought he would love Florida as much as he does, he responded that he anticipated he would enjoy it but not to the level he does. He pointed to the camaraderie with teammates, the community, the various activities, and a number of other factors that showed him he made the right choice.
Next: Oilers Odds Of Trading the 2024 First-Round Pick Extremely High
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 52 seconds ago
Is T.J. Brodie Moved as Maple Leafs Reshape Their Blue Line?
As Brad Treliving tries to reshape the Maple Leafs' blue line, how much is...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 18 hours ago
Detroit Red Wings’ Yzerman: Playoffs Not Only Priority This Season
Steve Yzerman emphasizes the Detroit Red Wings' goal is building a championship-caliber team, not...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Lightning Move Quickly After Archibald Elects Not to Come to Camp
Following news he wouldn't be at camp, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed Josh...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Might Be “Saving Up for Something Big” Says Insider
Pierre LeBrun noted in a recent report that the Montreal Canadiens plan to save...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers Can’t Be Liking Lack of Matvei Michkov Ice Time In KHL
Matvei Michkov has been repeatedly scratched to the start his KHL season; it's not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Host Posts McDavid Stats, Balks at Matthews is Best Claim
Edmonton Oilers' host highlights Connor McDavid's dominant stats, challenging that Auston Matthews is the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Makes Bold Prediction on Leon Draisaitl’s Future with Oilers
NHL insider Friedman explains his opinion on a future deal between the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Patrick Kane Has Options on Table Outside of Red Wings
Rumors have recently linked Patrick Kane to the Detroit Red Wings, but one insider...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Shanahan’s Run as Maple Leafs President Under the Microscope
Brendan Shanahan's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs hinges on playoff success after a...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers Sign Morgan Frost to Promising 2-Yr Contract
Philadelphia Flyers ink Morgan Frost to a two-year, $4.2 million contract, securing their promising...
Pingback: Is T.J. Brodie Moved as Maple Leafs Reshape Their Blue Line?