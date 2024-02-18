Auston Matthews Making History: Six Hat Tricks and Counting…

In a display that has put the forward on yet another level, Auston Matthews has etched his name in NHL and Toronto Maple Leafs history. The 25-year-old star forward has notched back-to-back hat tricks for the second time this season, bringing his total to an astonishing six hat tricks in the current campaign.
Related: It’s Simple: Matthews Is the Best Player in Maple Leafs History
Matthews’s incredible feat marks the most hat tricks in a single season since hockey legend Mario Lemieux achieved the same in 1995-96. While Wayne Gretzky still holds the all-time single-season record with an impressive 10 hat tricks, Matthews’s accomplishment is nothing short of historic.
Matthews has become the first NHL player since Gretzky in 1983-84 to achieve back-to-back hat tricks on multiple occasions within a single season. Furthermore, Matthews now joins an elite club as the 10th player in NHL history to score six hat tricks in a single season, with an awe-inspiring 29 games still left to play.
Maple Leafs Fans Know They’re Watching Something Special in Matthews Run
During the latest game at Scotiabank Arena, Matthews wowed the crowd with an early onslaught, scoring three goals in rapid succession and prompting chants of “M-V-P!” from the ecstatic fans. With a total of 48 goals already this season, Matthews is on pace for a remarkable 75-goal campaign, solidifying his status as one of the game’s best goal-scorers. Should he reach 70 or more, he’s likely to win the Rock Richard Trophy. Whether he wins the Hart Trophy isn’t as clear.
As Matthews continues to pile up the goals, it will be fascinating to see just how many three-goal games he can have. Something suggests he’s not done yet. “I’ve kind of gone through the phase where you’re in awe of Auston,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “But this is a new standard for himself. To have a hat-trick and then follow it up again — which is as we know not the first time he’s done this — it’s pretty remarkable.”
Next: Flames’ Noah Hanifin Going to UFA Market, U.S. Teams Favorited
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Craig Conroy’s First Season Couldn’t be More Intense
The Calgary Flames are expected to be busy around March 8th's NHL Trade Deadline....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Pull Connor Brown Amid Struggles and Setbacks
It appears the Edmonton Oilers have finally seen enough out of Connor Brown. A...
-
New York Rangers/ 6 hours ago
Bizarre NHL Draft Rumor Out of Rangers Organization Untrue
A recent report has debunked a bizarre rumor that surfaced out of New York...
-
Calgary Flames/ 21 hours ago
Flames’ Noah Hanifin Going to UFA Market, U.S. Teams Favorited
Elliotte Friedman reports that Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin will not sign an extension...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Blue Jackets on Boone Jenner Trade: He’s “Not Going Anywhere”
When asked about trade discussions related to Boone Jenner, the Columbus Blue Jackets have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Two Top Targets Likely Out for Oilers at Trade Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at multiple trade deadline options but two top targets...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Should the PWHL Expect Some Big Trades Come Trade Deadline?
With the PWHL trade deadline approaching filled with different rules than the NHL should...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Trade Deadline Worry: Injured Jake Guentzel Out Up to 4 Weeks
With news Jake Guentzel will be out up to four weeks with his recent...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Blue Jackets Fire GM Jarmo Kekalainen
The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Phil Kessel to Join Vancouver Canucks, Likely to Sign UFA Deal
Phil Kessel is reportedly set to join the Vancouver Canucks for workouts in Abbotsford...