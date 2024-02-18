Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 9-2 Win Over the Ducks

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs did not play down to a lesser opponent. Instead, they ironically came out flying against the Anaheim Ducks and didn’t let up. The result was a 9-2 defeathering of their opponent. What were the three key takeaways from the game?

Takeaway One: Auston Matthews Keeps on Scoring

Auston Matthews continues to amaze fans with his talent and his knack for making history on the ice. Last night, Matthews achieved a feat that few NHL players have accomplished in the last century. By scoring back-to-back hat tricks twice in a single season, Matthews joined an elite group of NHL legends, including Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky.

In Maple Leafs franchise history, his six hat tricks in one season set a new Maple Leafs record. He passed the likes of early Maple Leafs players Reg Noble and Babe Dye. He also passed the great Darryl Sittler. Indeed, Matthews’ performance wasn’t limited to goal-scoring. He also registered two assists, marking his first career five-point night.

With an impressive total of 48 goals in just 52 games this season, Matthews is on pace to pass the 70-goal mark. Additionally, he currently shares the top spot in Maple Leafs scoring and ranks sixth overall in NHL scoring. Both he and William Nylander have put up 71 points each.

Takeaway Two: The Maple Leafs Had Several Players with High Production

The Maple Leafs saw several players step up with multi-point games last night. First, William Nylander showed his offense again, contributing a goal and two assists. In doing so, Nylander achieved the significant milestone of becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach 500 points.

Bobby McMann once again stood out with two goals and an assist. He extended his streak to five goals and six points in the last three games. Timothy Liljegren recorded three assists in the game. Since being promoted to the top defensive pair, Liljegren has collected five points in his last two games while logging significant ice time.

Max Domi, Mitch Marner, Matthew Knies, Nick Robertson, and Jake McCabe also had two-point nights each. Notably, Matthews, McMann, and Nylander have accounted for 14 of the Maple Leafs’ 17 goals in their past three games.

Takeaway Three: If the NHL Season Were to End Today

If the NHL season were to end today, the Maple Leafs would face the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Florida Panthers surged ahead to claim first place in the Atlantic Division, edging out the Bruins by a single point. The Panthers beat up the Tampa Bay Lightning, with – similar to the Maple Leafs – a big 9-2 score. Meanwhile, the Bruins lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings, which prevented them from keeping their place at the top of the division.

Concurrently, the Maple Leafs’ impressive game allowed them to pass the Lightning for third place in the division standings. A series against the Bruins could be fun for Maple Leafs fans. It would be intense competition and thrilling hockey.

