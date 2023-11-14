A Logical Case for Maple Leafs To Trade William Nylander

Trading William Nylander has been a discussion for many seasons. Many fans used to want to trade the dynamic young Swedish winger because they saw him as soft and lazy. He wouldn’t hustle to try to stop a puck from being iced; or, he plays a soft game and floats.

These days, however, the narrative has changed. Nylander has set a franchise for start-of-the-season games in a row for putting up at least one point. He is arguably the key offensive player for the team. Still, however, some argue that trading him is a good idea.

One Hockey Analyst’s Insights About Why a Trade Is the ONLY Answer

In the video below, one hockey analyst spells out why he believes trading Nylander is the ONLY answer for the Maple Leafs in their quest to create a more balanced team. You can listen to his argument here.

In the video, the hockey analyst creates what he thinks is a compelling set of reasons why he believes Nylander might be the key piece to move if the team wants to reshape its roster. Whether you agree with them or not (and I happen NOT to believe that Nylander should be traded), it’s worth considering.

What are his stated reasons for the change?

Reasons Why Nylander Should Be Traded

As he sees it, within the core group of four prominent players, Nylander stands out as the only realistic trade option. First, John Tavares is untradeable because of his contract. Second, the team has made a long-term commitment to Auston Matthews. Third, there is the perceived value and potential overpayment of Mitch Marner. (Although I’m unsure that makes sense logically. If I were to move any of the Core Four, it would be Marner.)

Logic One: Nylander Has a High Value in a Potential Move

The first key point the speaker makes is that, given the situation of the Core Four dynamics with Tavares and Matthews, the focus can only shift to Marner and Nylander. Nylander’s desired salary of $10 million plus (which is likely rising with his amazing start to the season) becomes a significant part of the decision-making process.

Related: Is Maple Leafs Mark Giordano Too Old to Fight?

While this amount of money is fair in today’s market and reflects his potential as a 40-goal scorer and a 90-plus point player, it poses significant challenges in terms of the team’s salary structure. Those challenges could be mediated by moving him.

Sheldon Keefe and William Nylander of the Maple Leafs

Second, Nylander’s trade value is at an all-time high. He could bring substantial returns. Trading him could provide the Maple Leafs with the kind of assets they need to address specific areas in their roster. With his 15-game point streak still alive at the moment, Nylander’s value on the market is perceived to be at its peak.

Logic Two: The Need for a More Balanced Team

Third, the analyst believes the team’s defensive needs are so important that something must be done. His argument for trading Nylander includes addressing the team’s defensive needs. He’s right. Considering the performance of current defensemen, the acquisition of a solid defenseman could enhance the Leafs’ defensive capabilities. While that makes some sense, it’s a short-term look at a long-term player development issue.

Related: Maple Leafs Quick Hits: McMann, Gregor, Domi, Gio & Robertson

Fourth, the analyst believes the team’s goal should be to create a more balanced team by leveraging Nylander’s trade value. This involves acquiring secondary scoring options, draft picks, and potentially reinforcing the defensive lineup.

The Bottom Line About Trading Nylander

If the logic of the NHL were seen as a grand chessboard of NHL team dynamics, the logic behind trading Nylander for the Maple Leafs would lie in the strategic reshaping of the roster. While Nylander’s contributions are acknowledged, the analyst’s considerations stem from his desire to achieve a more balanced team that can compete at the highest levels.

For him, the potential returns from trading Nylander could address pressing needs and position the team for success in a competitive NHL.

The question is whether that makes sense or not. Given Nylander’s rising value to other teams, it also means his value for his own team is rising. The team could use a stronger blue line, but is it worth trading your present and future stars to do it? I wouldn’t do it; but, the analyst would.

Who’s right?

Related: Maple Leafs Players Now Recruiting Their Own Teammates?