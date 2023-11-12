Maple Leafs Quick Hits: McMann, Gregor, Domi, Gio & Robertson

Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs played a great game and beat the Vancouver Canucks by a score of 5-2. The game was marked by something very special. That was when the team jumped to the pump to help their teammates take care of each other.

The pushback after clean, but very hard, hits against two of their Maple Leafs’ teammates provoked immediate retaliation from the team. Mark Giordano, the oldest player in the NHL currently, jumped in to fight with Dakota Joshua. Joshua had laid a hit on David Kampf. Next, Max Domi jumped in to tangle with Ian Cole. The much larger Cole laid a hit on his linemate Nick Robertson.

Mark Giordano engages in fight wit Dakota Joshua

Although the two players were penalized heavily for their roles in the pushback, the engagement seemed to pull other Maple Leafs toward unification and success. The team played a hard game and actually showed up to protect each other. I’m convinced these actions carried over into the rest of the game. Once Gregor scored the go-ahead goal at 3–2, the Canucks never had a chance to get back into the game.

Quick Hit One: The Maple Leafs Fourth Line Made an Immediate Impact with Goals and Solid Defense

In a strategic move, Bobby McMann was called up to replace Ryan Reaves in the lineup. That decision paid off instantly. The fourth line, featuring McMann, Noah Gregor, and David Kampf, contributed offensively. It also played strong defensively, marking a positive shift for the team’s fourth line.

The line’s immediate dividends were evident. They scored two crucial goals and managed to keep a clean sheet defensively, preventing any goals against them in the game. Noah Gregor stepped up with the game-winning goal in the second period. And, David Kampf sealed the deal with the insurance goal in the third period. Bobby McMann played a key role, providing assists on both goals. The effectiveness of the revamped fourth line was clear.

Quick Hit Two: Maple Leafs Third Line Continues to Shine

The Maple Leafs’ third line, consisting of Max Domi centering Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok, continued their impressive offensive display. They scored their fourth goal in four games since being united. In the victory against the Canucks, the line showed cohesion and skill, with Robertson finding the back of the net from an assist by Domi.

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs

Despite an official ruling that Jarnkrok did not make contact with the puck on the play, his active involvement behind the Vancouver net played a crucial role in setting up Robertson’s goal. Domi showed his playmaking abilities by adding an assist on the Matthews Knies goal. He has also contributed consistently with a total of nine assists in 15 games (including five assists in his last four games). Although Domi has yet to score a goal, his offensive contributions are proving crucial for the team.

Quick Hit Three: Positive Sign: Nick Robertson Can Take a Hit

In a game marked by positive performances, one notable aspect was Robertson’s resilience in bouncing back up after taking a huge hit during the game. Despite the physicality of the game, Robertson displayed his toughness, getting back on his feet promptly after the hit.

The hits on Robertson could have raised concerns, especially given Robertson’s injury history. The hit on Robertson, because of the size difference between him and Ian Cole, could have been an issue. However, Robertson showed no lingering effects. He returned to the game and made a significant impact by scoring a goal later on.

The fact that Robertson rebounded from the hit without visible side effects is a promising sign. Robertson’s ability to shake off the hit and contribute positively on the ice was a promising sign.

