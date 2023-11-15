Patrick Kane Meets With Toronto Maple Leafs About Signing

As per John Shannon, “Patrick Kane, who has been training in Oakville, Ontario…is beginning the process of meeting with teams…Hearing he met with the Toronto Maple Leafs today.” They are one of a few teams Kane is scheduled to meet with over the next few days. Shannon adds, “Florida, Tampa, Carolina, Dallas all appear to be on a list of interested teams…and oh yeah, Buffalo too.”

Patrick Kane, who has been training in Oakville, Ontario…is beginning the process of meeting with teams…Hearing he met with the Toronto Maple Leafs today. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) November 15, 2023

It’s not clear how the Leafs would make the money work, but it assumed that if Kane picks a destination he feels most comfortable with, the money might not be an issue. He might be willing to sign for a lot less than he could get if he feels he’s got a legitimate shot at winning, or where he’s used on the roster makes the most sense for him potentially earning a bigger contract in 2024.

The Leafs discreetly delved into the trade market for upcoming maneuvers a couple of weeks ago. Initially, they sought an economical addition to bolster their top-six later in the season. However, their quest has evolved, and they are now scouring the League for a robust defenseman. If the Leafs can somehow dump big salary as they land a defenseman from the Calgary Flames, perhaps they’ll have the money to also acquire Kane.

Who Else Is Interested Outside of the Maple Leafs?

Kevin Weekes and Elliotte Friedman are reporting the Florida Panthers are also in heavy pursuit of the winger. According to Friedman, Florida Panthers’ GM Bill Zito has upped his pitch, writing, “I heard he’s been very aggressive with Kane: ‘Come here, we can’t give you the most money, but we can give you a chance to win.’” He added, “I don’t know if Kane’s going to end up there, but Florida incredibly — and maybe unbelievably — has made its case early in the year with how they’ve played.”

Rangers Among 3 Teams With an Interest in Signing Patrick Kane

Darren Dreger notes that there are eight total teams that Kane’s reps want to cut it down to. The Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings might be among the other favorites.

