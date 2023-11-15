Patrick Kane Meets With Toronto Maple Leafs About Signing

As per John Shannon, “Patrick Kane, who has been training in Oakville, Ontario…is beginning the process of meeting with teams…Hearing he met with the Toronto Maple Leafs today.” They are one of a few teams Kane is scheduled to meet with over the next few days. Shannon adds, “Florida, Tampa, Carolina, Dallas all appear to be on a list of interested teams…and oh yeah, Buffalo too.”
It’s not clear how the Leafs would make the money work, but it assumed that if Kane picks a destination he feels most comfortable with, the money might not be an issue. He might be willing to sign for a lot less than he could get if he feels he’s got a legitimate shot at winning, or where he’s used on the roster makes the most sense for him potentially earning a bigger contract in 2024.
The Leafs discreetly delved into the trade market for upcoming maneuvers a couple of weeks ago. Initially, they sought an economical addition to bolster their top-six later in the season. However, their quest has evolved, and they are now scouring the League for a robust defenseman. If the Leafs can somehow dump big salary as they land a defenseman from the Calgary Flames, perhaps they’ll have the money to also acquire Kane.
Who Else Is Interested Outside of the Maple Leafs?
Kevin Weekes and Elliotte Friedman are reporting the Florida Panthers are also in heavy pursuit of the winger. According to Friedman, Florida Panthers’ GM Bill Zito has upped his pitch, writing, “I heard he’s been very aggressive with Kane: ‘Come here, we can’t give you the most money, but we can give you a chance to win.’” He added, “I don’t know if Kane’s going to end up there, but Florida incredibly — and maybe unbelievably — has made its case early in the year with how they’ve played.”
Darren Dreger notes that there are eight total teams that Kane’s reps want to cut it down to. The Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings might be among the other favorites.
Next: Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Contract Extension in the Works
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Win in Knoblauch’s Debut: McDavid and Draisaitl Break Out
Kris Knoblauch's coaching era starts strong as the Edmonton Oilers secure a win; concerns...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Admit Knoblauch Hired to Make Impact in ‘Win-Now’ Mission
The Edmonton Oilers introduced the new coach on Sunday and said that Kris Knoblauch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
What Oilers Fans Should Know About New Coach Kris Knoblauch
Kris Knoblauch's hiring as the new coach of the Edmonton Oilers is coming with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames on “Cusp of a Major Retool/Selloff”: 3 Teams In On Zadorov
As the Calgary Flames go through a retool/rebuild, Nikita Zadorov is already being pursued...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Understanding Jack Campbell Speaks Out After Oilers Demotion
Jack Campbell will work on his game no matter what league he's in, but...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Mysteriously Injured Klingberg In, Reaves Out for Maple Leafs
John Klingberg is in for the Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves sits. The team has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly on the verge of making a big move on...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Senators Players Relay Their Top Priority for GM Steve Staios
New Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios spoke to the team and found out what...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Insider Reveals “True Prize” If Oilers Make an Upgrade in Goal
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly looking at a few options, but there's one netminder...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Oilers’ Jack Campbell Clears Waivers, Headed to AHL
The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers for the purposes of...