A Corey Perry Deal With Oilers After This Season Seems Doable

In the latest win for the Edmonton Oilers over the Winnipeg Jets, Corey Perry epitomized the essence of a true gamer. Without hesitation, Perry sought out the Jets’ most formidable tough guy in Logan Stanley and engaged in fisticuffs—a resounding message of grit and determination that not a lot of other players who were punching out of their weight class would have taken on. Such displays of leadership have become emblematic of Perry’s tenure since joining the Oilers this season, precisely the qualities that prompted the Oilers to secure his services.

"You check your ego at the door, it doesn’t matter where you play or how much you play as long as the team is winning."



Corey Perry speaks about the #Oilers lineup down the stretch as they face Buffalo tonight. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/w7X199sDRp — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 21, 2024

It’s not only been his play on the ice that has stood out. While he’s scoring offensively in a limited role and he’s engaging the opposition and getting under the skin of his opponents (as only Perry can do), he’s said all the right things off the ice.

Will Perry and the Oilers Try to Extend His Contract?

While Perry’s plans for the upcoming season remain uncertain, there is a prevailing sentiment that he has plans to continue his NHL playing career. According to Frank Seravalli, Perry has no plans to leave until the NHL forces him out. Seravalli reports Perry’s priority is some stability, preferring familiarity with team dynamics and expectations for him in whatever role the team sees fit. The question of whether he will prolong his tenure with the Oilers remains unanswered, especially given the uncertainty of Oilers’ management next season.

Corey Perry Oilers debut

Despite transitioning from the Chicago Blackhawks under less-than-ideal circumstances, Perry has seamlessly integrated into the Oilers’ roster, showcasing versatility across various positions. Coach Kris Knoblauch has deployed him across different lines, a testament to Perry’s adaptability and team-first mentality. Even after notching his 900th NHL point, Perry remains unfazed by shifting roles, emphasizing collective success over personal accolades.

In a recent statement, Perry underscored the importance of being a team-first player and “checking your ego at the door”. His commendable gestures, such as congratulating teammates and fostering camaraderie, have endeared him to fans and teammates. Even the other night, after engaging in his own fight, he gave props to Darnell Nurse for doing the same.

Corey Perry showing his appreciation for Darnell Nurse following that fight.



Nurse did a heckuva job in standing up for his teammate. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/05QHGNWlN1 — Tony Brar ???? (@TonyBrarOTV) March 27, 2024

Perry’s transformative presence within the Oilers is the kind of skill set the Oilers should consider keeping around. His selflessness and dedication to being the kind of player he’s always been, while finding a role on the team and helping the group push forward is commendable.

And, as Seravalli points out, he shouldn’t be seeking much more than the league minimum to keep playing. If the Oilers can extend him for under $1 million, it would be wise to do so.

Next: Journalist Posts Odd Rant Demeaning Hyman’s 50-Goal Milestone