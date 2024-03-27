Home Sweet Home: McDavid and MacKinnon Home Point Streaks

Add the names Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon to another set of NHL records. Over the last five years, both players have figured out how to climb the ranks of hockey history. Every year, both players inch closer and closer to legendary status. This season, for only the fourth time in NHL history, two players had home-point streaks reach over 25 games.

MacKinnon and McDavid sit number two and three in the NHL scoring race. Specifically, MacKinnon extended his point streak to 34 consecutive home games, six games behind the ‘Great One’, Wayne Gretzky. He finds himself amid a career season, breaking career highs in all categories. He leads his team, the Colorado Avalanche, to fourth in the NHL while also leading his team in points, goals, and assists. Throughout MacKinnon’s historic home-point streak, he has collected 74 points; never once has this name not been on the scoresheet at home. Remarkably, he averages 2.17 points per game at home.

A similar story goes for McDavid; he expanded his point streak to 26 games before losing it against the aforementioned Colorado Avalanche on March 16th. McDavid’s home-point streak puts him in 9th place for the longest point streak at home in NHL history. Throughout McDavid’s point streak, he tallied up 62 points in 26 games, averaging 2.38 points per game at home. Equally as important, McDavid has beaten his career high for assists this season. He is on pace for 109 assists and 140 points, which is still 13 points behind his career-high of 153 points in a season.

To provide perspective on the achievement, in 2015 Jamie Benn won the Art Ross with 87 points on the season, McDavid would win the trophy on his 91 assists alone. They don’t call McDavid a ‘generational talent’ for nothing.

McDavid and MacKinnon Both are Having Remarkable Seasons

For the first time in 34 years, the NHL has two separate players on a 25+ game home-point streak. Both Canadian-born players have had spectacular careers and an even more remarkable season. Extraordinarily, combining McDavid and MacKinnon this season, they have scored 70 goals, 169 assists, and an unfathomable 239 points. Who knows where they’ll be when the season is over?

