Zach Hyman may not be looking for a reason to stick it to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but hitting an incredible milestone against his old team would be an emotional blow to Leafs Nation. Hyman’s departure from Toronto wasn’t filled with animosity (at least from his end) and there wasn’t some dramatic incident that left either side completely sour. Essentially, Toronto undervalued him, Hyman wanted to explore his options, and he chose the Edmonton Oilers. It turned out to sting the Maple Leafs — they lost him for no return — and he became a great addition in Edmonton and alongside Connor McDavid. Now, he has a chance to send a statement if he reaches 50 goals in a single season while in Toronto.
All eyes are on whether Hyman can score his 50th against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The two teams meet up on Hockey Night in Canada and it’s a storyline of the game that may attract more attention than the game itself. He’s having a career year, and he’s on pace for 58.
“It’s kind of cool to go into the game and you have an opportunity to do that,” Hyman said. He added, “Obviously it would be special, but I’m not focused on it.” Instead, he wants a win, which he notes is something the Oilers haven’t gotten in Toronto since he’s been an Oiler.
Hyman Hitting 50 in Toronto Sends a Message
Hyman will get the chance to hit an offensive mark few thought he likely would have ever reached. And, he’ll get a chance to do so in front of many former fans who doubted him. When he was signed as a free agent, several Maple Leafs were quick to point out that his seven-year, $37.5 million (5.5M AAV) contract in July 2021 was a huge overpay. Frankly, some fans were quite rude about it.
Now, Hyman can do his talking on the ice and prove his naysayers wrong. 50 goals is a major achievement and if he hits the marker, Toronto fans can’t deny the team made a mistake letting him walk away. He’s already proven that his contract is one of the best in recent NHL free-agency history. This would be the icing on the cake.
Connor McDavid was asked about Hyman possibly reaching the marker in Toronto. He responded, “Of course, he’s got close ties in Toronto. He grew up there, born and raised, and lots of friends and family will be in the building.” McDavid hinted that Hyman is playing it cool and isn’t worried about his personal achievements. Still, the Oilers’ captain added, “It would be special for him, but he might tell you otherwise. It’d be great to see him get there in Toronto.”
The game is the first of the Hockey Night in Canada doubleheader, starting at 7 PM EST and 5 PM Mountain time.
