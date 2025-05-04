NHL News
Jets Star Mark Scheifele Ruled Out for Game 7 Against Blues
Mark Scheifele will not play Game 7 for the Winnipeg Jets as they take on the St. Loius Blues Sunday night.
The Winnipeg Jets will be without top center Mark Scheifele for Game 7 of their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues, head coach Scott Arniel confirmed Sunday. Scheifele, who racked up 87 points during the regular season, is sidelined with an undisclosed injury sustained from a controversial hit by Blues captain Brayden Schenn in Game 5.
Scheifele, who logged only 8:05 of ice time before exiting that game, missed Game 6 and skated alone on Saturday. Though he was a game-time decision, his condition didn’t improve, and he’s now officially out for tonight’s deciding matchup at Canada Life Centre.
Not having Scheifele for a critical Game 7 is a massive blow for the Jets. The winner advances to face the Dallas Stars in Round 2, but picking up a win without one of their top offensive stars just got a lot more challenging. Scheifele’s absence leaves a major hole in the Jets’ offense; he averaged 0.92 points per game last season and remains a key locker room leader.
The hit by Schenn, who was not suspended, has sparked frustration among Jets fans and stirred tension between Arniel and Blues coach Jim Montgomery, with emotions running high. On the other side, Blues fans have suggested this is karma as Scheifele hadn’t been shy in the past about running players in the playoffs– namely, Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens.
With so much riding on the game and drama surrounding the lackluster play of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, are the Jets in trouble?
