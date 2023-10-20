Winnipeg Jets May Look at Big Trade to Fill Vilardi Hole

The Winnipeg Jets have faced a significant setback with the news that forward Gabriel Vilardi will be sidelined for four to six weeks due to a sprained MCL. Despite this challenge, the team finds itself with an opportunity, as Vilardi’s potential placement on LTIR grants the Jets an additional $3.4 million in cap space. This financial maneuverability has sparked speculation about potential moves, with attention turning to Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland.

Rick Bowness says Gabriel Vilardi has a sprained MCL and he is out 4-6 weeks. #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/8qEIrXLhCx — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) October 18, 2023

Reports from Murat Ates of The Athletic suggest that the Jets have shown interest in Garland, a right-shooting forward who delivered an impressive 46-point season for the Canucks. While nothing definitive has emerged on this front, Garland’s skill set as a playmaker and his ability to contribute offensively make him an appealing prospect for the Jets, even though his salary cap hit stands at a hefty $4.95 million AAV.

When Vilardi returns, his cap hit needs to be accounted for, so adding a player with a significant salary and term is not an easy choice to make. Instead, a player like Phil Kessel is still looking for a place to play and could be a less expensive alternative.

Jets Have Internal Options to Consider

Because going after Garland is not a given, the Jets are also looking at internal options. Reports are the team is contemplating the recall of a forward from Manitoba. Traditionally, veterans like Dominic Toninato, Kristian Reichel, or Axel Jonsson-Fjallby would be logical choices. However, emerging talent Parker Ford, a right-shooting forward, has also caught the team’s eye.

A surprising candidate in the mix is 19-year-old Brad Lambert, whose early-season performance has turned heads. He has showcased his potential in the AHL with two goals and an assist in three games this season.

