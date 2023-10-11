Specific Conversation Convinced Hellebuyck to Re-Sign With Jets

The Winnipeg Jets sent shockwaves through the NHL by announcing substantial contract extensions on Monday. The team secured twin seven-year deals worth $59 million each for star players Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck. Both were surprises, especially considering the timing. For Hellebuyck specifically, he had said in a media interview just weeks before that he was leaving his options open and going wherever he thought he could win a Stanley Cup.

Despite having the option to wait and observe the team’s performance during the upcoming season, Hellebuyck made a pivotal choice to commit to the Jets early. What tipped the scales for him was a heartfelt conversation with General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. During their discussion, Cheveldayoff emphasized the team’s unwavering commitment to winning and building a competitive roster.

“The message we wanted to get out there was that we were going to try to win,” stated Cheveldayoff, emphasizing the team’s determination. He successfully conveyed this vision to both Hellebuyck and Scheifele upon their return to Winnipeg.

Negotiations with Hellebuyck ensued, during which the Jets organization reaffirmed their belief in him as a cornerstone of their foundation, irrespective of market trends. Hellebuyck, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the organization’s faith in his abilities.

“This organization believes in me the way I believe in myself,” said Hellebuyck. “It’s crucial to have conversations about winning and dedication, and Cheveldayoff’s commitment resonated with me. I put in a lot of work during the summer, and I want to see that dedication mirrored across the organization because winning the Cup requires a collective effort.”

Hellebuyck Wanted to Make Sure Scheifele Was Staying Too

As discussions progressed, Hellebuyck’s curiosity extended to Scheifele’s status, acknowledging the rarity of finding a prolific center like him. Hellebuyck saw keeping Scheifele as key to their continued success. When it became clear the center was re-signing, it was an easy decision to sign too.

Whether Hellebuyck’s assumption that the Jets will be a strong team this year winds up being correct remains to be seen. They’ve got some good pieces and he’s got a guarantee from the organization that they’ll do what they can to keep improving. At the same time, he’s got a nice new contract. That doesn’t hurt.

