The Winnipeg Jets opted to extend contracts for key players Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele, getting their contracts done at exactly the same time and signaling their unwavering commitment to a win-now mentality, as noted by TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. It’s the reason for wanting to win that Dreger talked about in a recent segment, suggesting it wasn’t just about being a contender, but about keeping fans in the building.

Considering there was so much talk about potential trades that could have seen both players land in other destinations, that such a 180 degree turn took place caught many off guard. Dreger is suggesting the timing wasn’t a coincidence.

Dreger highlighted the dilemma faced by the Jets, emphasizing the delicate balance between retaining star players and addressing the potential repercussions of a rebuild, particularly with a dwindling fan base. He pointed out that if Scheifele and Hellebuyck weren’t secured, other talented players like Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor could follow suit, causing a significant shift in the team’s dynamics and, consequently, the attendance would drop even further than it already has.

The number of fans attending Jets’ home games has been a concern in Winnipeg where the NHL insider suggests corporations need to step up and assistance be brought in to get the numbers back to where the were pre-COVID. Some are giving the Jets 5-10 years if this poor attendance continues before the team is moved again.

That fear, perhaps more than anything else, is why the Jets stepped up and gave big deals to both players.

Jets Never Seriously Looked at Trading Either Player

What is particularly intriguing is Dreger’s assertion that the Jets might not have actively explored trade options for these players. While this decision isn’t necessarily an indictment on the management, it raises questions about the team’s long-term strategy and its implications on both the roster and the business side of the organization. If both were signed to stop the bleeding attendance-wise, was this the best long-term decision?

The Jets were accused of keeping fans in the dark about their future plans. They weren’t rebuilding and they weren’t necessarily going for it… until now. Signing Scheifele and Hellebuyck is a strong statement to the fans that they intend to try and win. Their season hasn’t started out on the best foot, but the team is competitive.

If these signings — and the winning that hopefully comes as a result — don’t get fans back in the building, the Jets franchise has a real problem on their hands.

