Phil Kessel Still Eager to Get Signed by NHL Team

In the latest update from NHL insider Chris Johnston, Phil Kessel is eager to get back to the NHL, waiting for a team to call him and open up the door for a return. Speaking on the recent TSN Insider Trading, Johnston reveals that Kessel has been diligently honing his skills, opting out of training camps on a try-out basis but staying in shape in the hopes he can continue his career.

Johnston reports the player has come close to securing contracts in the past week or two, sparking anticipation that he might soon join a team. Nothing is finalized and it’s not clear which teams were in talks with him about an NHL contract.

Phil Kessel NHL ironman streak costing him opportunities

Sources indicate that his primary goal is to find a place within a team, keeping his dream alive in the world of professional hockey. Notably, the player, previously associated with the Vegas Golden Knights, demonstrated commendable performance last season. He managed to score 14 goals and 36 points in 82 games, showcasing his value as a dependable depth forward on a high-performing team.

Johnston writes in his new post for The Athletic:

Kessel wasn’t interested in attending an NHL training camp on a professional tryout agreement last month, but he is keeping an open mind about what contract offers may yet come his way. To that end, he’s not focused only on the top-tier contenders, knowing that he may be able to help a team farther down the standings that might ultimately try to flip him before the March 8 trade deadline.

This development underscores the player’s persistence and determination, emphasizing his desire to contribute meaningfully to a team’s success. He’s open to a number of options, and it sounds like he will, eventually, get another crack at playing games.

Next: Oilers Fall Flat in Philadelphia With 4-1 Loss to Flyers