Oilers Considering Trade Options, Including Ducks’ Adam Henrique

There’s no shortage of trade deadline speculation with just two weeks to go before the March 8 deadline date. As the NHL trade deadline looms, the Edmonton Oilers are actively considering options to bolster their roster. According to Darren Dreger, the Oilers’ ideal scenario involves adding a forward to complement star player Leon Draisaitl in the top six. However, they are also eyeing Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique as a potential addition to fill the third-line center role.
General Manager Ken Holland is reportedly considering multiple options to enhance the team’s depth and overall performance. The Oilers are keen on reinforcing their lineup for a potential playoff push, and the addition of a versatile player like Henrique could provide valuable depth down the center.
Henrique himself has acknowledged the trade rumors circulating around him. In an interview with Leafs Morning Take, Henrique commented on the annual trade speculation surrounding his name, emphasizing that this year, with his contract set to expire, there is added complexity to the discussions. Despite the uncertainty, Henrique remains focused on his game, maintaining a high level of performance regardless of the trade talk.
When questioned about the significant gap since his last playoff appearance and the prospect of returning to a playoff setting, Henrique expressed his desire for the opportunity. Reflecting on his early success with the New Jersey Devils, he acknowledged the challenges of the business side of hockey, including rebuilding phases. Henrique highlighted his positive experience with the Anaheim Ducks and the desire to return to the playoffs, emphasizing the special nature of such an opportunity.
Oilers Could Give Adam Henrique A Playoff Opportunity
As the trade deadline approaches, the Oilers’ pursuit of reinforcements, particularly Adam Henrique, adds an intriguing element to the evolving NHL landscape. He holds a 10-team no-trade clause in his contract, so he does have some say here. While he admits wanting to go to a contender, it’s not clear if the Oilers or a Canadian team are on his radar.
Fans will be keenly watching how these trade discussions unfold and whether Henrique becomes a key name surrounding the Oilers. They are also heavily linked to Jake Guentzel, Chris Tanev, and others.
