In a recent episode of The Hockey Writers Roundtable, hosts Matthew Zator and Jacob Billington joined Raz Devraj to discuss the future of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj. Their conversation highlighted differing opinions on Xhekaj’s potential trade value and standing within a struggling Canadiens lineup.
Toughness vs. Skill: A Tough Sell
Billington raised concerns about Xhekaj’s fit in the NHL. He shared that, while he brings significant toughness to the ice, he might not possess the skillset to be a reliable NHL defenseman. Billington stated, “If you’re not making the Montreal Canadiens defense group, you’re not that good. I don’t see a big market for a guy like Xhekaj.”
His perspective reflects the belief that, despite Xhekaj’s physical presence, the Canadiens’ current roster lacks the depth to make him a standout. And that isn’t that high a standard.
The Panel Sees a Limited Market for Xhekaj
Billington elaborated that the Canadiens will unlikely to compete for a playoff spot this season. As a result, interest in Xhekaj from other teams might dwindle. He commented, “They’re not going to be competitive for a playoff spot. Especially with some of the injuries they’re going through.” He indicated that teams might not see the value in acquiring a player whose team struggles to find a place for him. In addition, the youngster has a bit of a reputation with the referees it seems.
Billington brought a personal touch to the discussion, expressing admiration for Xhekaj’s journey to the NHL and his resilience. He acknowledged that Xhekaj could be a valuable addition in specific matchups against tougher opponents. “He’s a good guy to throw in the lineup when you know teams are sending out tough players.” However, he thought Xhekaj’s role might be limited to providing toughness rather than contributing significantly to the team’s success.
The Bottom Line: There’s an Uncertain Path Ahead for Xhekaj
The Canadiens are working hard to improve this season. Given that, whether Xhekaj will be traded might be a minor storyline. His toughness is clearly appreciated. However, the panel’s discussion indicates that teams might hesitate to pursue a trade for any player without a path to regular ice time on another team.
Xhekaj’s future could hinge on the Canadiens’ performance and willingness to re-evaluate their roster. The tough youngster has a ton of fans, who will be watching closely and rooting for Xhekaj to carve out a more significant role. However, unless he improves, he’s unlikely to be part of the Canadiens as the team looks to rebuild for the future.
