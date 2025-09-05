Minnesota Wild
Wild Ready to Make Kaprizov a Historic Contract Offer
Explore the latest on the Kaprizov extension Wild negotiations as the team aims for a record-breaking contract for their star player.
While the hockey world seems focused on every word Connor McDavid says, there are other teams with big-name free agents set to make some pretty big decisions. Among them is Kirill Kaprizov, who the Minnesota Wild are trying to get locked into a long-term extension.
The Wild have no qualms with paying Kaprizov more than any other team can offer. They believe he’s worth every penny, and recent reports suggest they’re willing to break the bank to keep him. The ceiling that they’re prepared to go to would make him the highest-paid player in the NHL. It might actually be worth more than McDavid by the time the Oilers’ captain makes his decision.
Joe Smith of The Athletic reports that “Money isn’t expected to be an issue here. “An eight-year deal with a $15 million or $16 million average annual value doesn’t seem like it’s out of the question.”
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman appeared to confirm that report on Friday.
Friedman called this time of the summer a pressure point for Kaprizov and the Wild as the superstar is coming into town next week. There’s no imminent need to get something done, but the pressure starts to build as both sides put their cards on the table.
Friedman said there are rumors the Wild will go to eight times $16 million. That’s $128 million for a player they don’t want to risk losing. They would like to avoid a short-term extension and the thought is that it could take that much to convince Kaprizov and his agent not to see what’s coming in terms of the salary cap in three to four seasons.
There’s no indication Kaprizov is looking to leave Minnesota or test the market to see if he’s worth more elsewhere. All sides know he can make the most by staying put. The question is the term and how much he leaves on the table if he locks into an eight-year deal this summer.
Next: Friedman Says McDavid Update Forcing Rivals to Be Ready For Unthinkable
