Edmonton Oilers
Friedman Says McDavid Update Forcing Rivals to Be Ready For Unthinkable
After McDavid’s comments on Thursday, an insider says he’s hearing other teams are clearing the decks to keep their options open.
Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers remains the NHL’s biggest storyline, and Elliotte Friedman believes the captain’s obsession with winning is at the heart of the delay on signing his next contract. McDavid noted his belief in the Oilers has never been higher, but he included the words “this year”, which has other NHL teams taking notice.
On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman admitted he was surprised no extension is in place, suggesting McDavid’s silence has left the rest of the league wondering what their next move should be. He said he’s head that rival executives are already asking whether they should clear salary-cap space in case the superstar actually becomes a free agent next July.
“The biggest thing his words have done,” Friedman said, “is get other teams asking: is this real? Could Connor McDavid be an unrestricted free agent next July 1st?” They need to keep the decks clear in the event they actually have a shot at the best player in the world.
It was discussed that McDavid wants to stay with the Oilers more than he wants to go anywhere. Ideally, he wins this year and the Oilers find the pieces that show him they can win next year, and the next, and the next…
Any other team that wants a shot at him has to be able to demonstrate the same. This wouldn’t be about McDavid joining one other player, or taking the most money in a tax-free city. This is about the best team, and figuring out who has it. If it’s Edmonton, he’ll stay. Friedman said there’s no way McDavid can know that any team he goes to will march right into a Stanley Cup Final. The league is way too unpredictable.
McDavid Not Winning Has Left Him Fanatical
According to Friedman, the sting of two consecutive Stanley Cup Final losses has pushed McDavid’s competitive drive to another level. “He was always fanatical about winning. Now, he’s in another stratosphere. The only prescription is a Stanley Cup,” Friedman explained.
“When someone asks me what this is all about, it’s two losses in a row in the Finals, and he can’t freakin stand it. It makes him crazy.”
The key question, Friedman argued, is whether Edmonton can convince McDavid the current roster has “three-to-five-year staying power.” While the Oilers are still contenders, trades of younger talent for immediate help have raised questions about the long-term core.
Interestingly, Friedman believes McDavid would actually take less money to stay — provided he is convinced the Oilers can win. “If he hits the market, my bet is he’d get more elsewhere than he would in Edmonton,” Friedman noted.
For now, McDavid insists he’s not in a rush. But Friedman cautioned that if the Oilers stumble out of the gate, outside noise could overwhelm the season.
Next: Oilers’ Draisaitl Offers 5-Word Sound Bite on McDavid Contract Drama
