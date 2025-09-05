Ekholm Offers Health and Oilers Contract Update Amid McDavid Drama

Mattias Ekholm addressed his future with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, making it clear that while he’s open to re-signing and “absolutely” wants to stay in Edmonton, he knows the team’s priority is getting a contract done for No. 97.

With Connor McDavid’s contract situation dominating headlines across the league, the 35-year-old defenseman understands that everything else — including his own status as a pending unrestricted free agent — takes a back seat.

“Of course I want to stay in Edmonton,” Ekholm said. “But you’ve got to take care of the big boys first. Once he (McDavid) is taken care of, I’m sure we’ll talk.”

Ekholm’s circumstances are a little different than those of some of the Oilers’ other UFAs. At his age, a long-term deal carries obvious risk for the organization. Edmonton will need to balance the value he brings with the realities of cap flexibility. Sometimes, a longer contract helps lower a player’s annual cap hit, but there’s always the question of when the return on that investment begins to decline.

Heading into the final year of his current deal, Ekholm admitted he’s aware of those factors. “I’m getting older, but I know what I bring,” he said. “This season will be an important one for me and for the team.” A strong performance could put negotiations squarely on the table. A down year or health concerns could complicate what Edmonton is willing to offer.

Health is already a topic, as Ekholm revealed just how much he was battling through during last season’s playoff run. He played in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers with a torn adductor muscle, a serious injury that left him struggling to be effective. “I feel great now, a lot better,” he said. “In the playoffs, it was tough. You’re more out there to survive than to actually play your game.”

For now, Ekholm’s focus is on getting back to full form and contributing this season. The future — and a possible new contract — will wait until McDavid’s situation is resolved.

