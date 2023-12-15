Wild GM Bill Guerin Cleared After Workplace Investigation

According to multiple sources, including Michael Russo of The Athletic, the Minnesota Wild have concluded an investigation into allegations of verbal abuse by General Manager Bill Guerin. Initiated by an employee complaint, the incident, reported to the team’s HR department in late November, prompted an external law firm to interview over 15 organization members.
After thorough investigation, team sources confirmed that the inquiry is now concluded. The extra reviewers delivered its findings to upper management and ownership early this week. Despite the allegations, Wild management determined that Guerin did not commit a fireable offense.
During the investigation, Guerin was notably absent from key events, including the NHL’s Board of Governors meeting in Seattle and the Wild’s four-game road trip to western Canada and Seattle. The complainant, identified as Andrew Heydt, the Wild’s director of team operations and player relations, had filed the complaint against Guerin. With the investigation now closed, the Wild seek stability as they continue their season under Guerin’s leadership.
All of this comes one day after the Wild agreed to “mutually agreed to part ways” with assistant general manager Chris O’Hearn.
Wild Released A Statement on the Bill Guerin Investigation
The Wild declined to discuss details of the investigations but said in a statement to The Athletic:
“The Minnesota Wild takes its code of conduct seriously. We recently concluded two separate investigations into alleged violations of that code of conduct, and have taken appropriate steps to address the matters raised to our attention. The club will not comment further.”
