Carolina Hurricanes
Vladislav Gavrikov Signs with Rangers, K’Andre Miller Being Traded
The New York Rangers sign defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and are trading K’Andre Miller in the fallout of the deal.
Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov has signed with the New York Rangers. Pierre LeBrun confirmed the deal, and Elliotte Friedman reports that the deal is $7 million per season for seven years. K’Andre Miller might be the fallout from this signing, a deal that almost every big insider predicted was coming.
Friedman posted, “Hearing NYR working on sending K’Andre Miller to Carolina.” Friemdan noted that it was quite a wild day for both the Rangers and the Hurricanes. The latter was said to be eyeing a potential offer sheet for Evan Bouchard, but pivoted when the Oilers signed Bouchard to a new deal.
After a strong contract year with the Kings, 28-year-old Gavrikov was drawing interest as a potential top-pair fit—especially for the New York Rangers.
With $6.5 million in cap space freed up by the Chris Kreider trade, the Rangers wanted Gavrikov as a left-side partner for Adam Fox, per Arthur Staple and LeBrun. Gavrikov posted five goals, 30 points, and a +26 rating while playing all 82 games in 2024-25. Averaging nearly 19 minutes per night, he offers reliable two-way play and physicality—qualities New York appears ready to invest in if he hits free agency.
He blocks shots at an elite level and he changes the outlook of their blue line.
Next: Change of Heart: Brock Boeser Re-Signs with the Canucks
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 minutes ago
Corey Perry Finalizing Free Agency Deal with Oilers Rival
Veteran winger Corey Perry draws interest ahead of free agency after strong playoff performance...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 hour ago
Canadiens Trade Logan Mailloux to Blues, Not Part Of Bigger Move
The Canadiens traded promising defenseman Logan Mailloux to the Blues, giving him a fresh...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 hour ago
Jake Allen Signs 5-Year Extension with Devils at Bargain Price
Goaltender Jake Allen has signed a five-year extension with the New Jersey Devils at...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Demko’s New Deal with Canucks a Whopper, Trade Feels Inevitable
Thatcher Demko has signed a three-year, $8.5 million per season extension with the Vancouver...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Golden Knights Make Marner Trade Official, Leafs Say Emotional Goodbye
The Golden Knights land star winger Mitch Marner in a trade with Toronto and...
-
Florida Panthers/ 20 hours ago
Florida Does It: Marchand Signs 6-Year Extension with Panthers
Brad Marchand commits to a six-year deal with the Panthers, signaling Florida’s determination to...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 22 hours ago
Oilers’ Forward Shakeup: Red Wings Clear Path for Possible Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are exploring trades involving Viktor Arvidsson and Adam Henrique, while the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Perry’s Future, Trade Talks, & the Bouchard Deal
The Edmonton Oilers are navigating trade talks, contract negotiations, and free agency decisions ahead...
-
Boston Bruins/ 24 hours ago
Familiar Face Among Teams with Free Agency Interest in Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand’s free agency future remains uncertain as multiple teams prepare offers, with whispers...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Thatcher Demko Re-Signing with the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have come to terms on an agreement...