Vladislav Gavrikov Signs with Rangers, K’Andre Miller Being Traded

Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov has signed with the New York Rangers. Pierre LeBrun confirmed the deal, and Elliotte Friedman reports that the deal is $7 million per season for seven years. K’Andre Miller might be the fallout from this signing, a deal that almost every big insider predicted was coming.

Friedman posted, “Hearing NYR working on sending K’Andre Miller to Carolina.” Friemdan noted that it was quite a wild day for both the Rangers and the Hurricanes. The latter was said to be eyeing a potential offer sheet for Evan Bouchard, but pivoted when the Oilers signed Bouchard to a new deal.

Vladislav Gavrikov Kings Rangers

After a strong contract year with the Kings, 28-year-old Gavrikov was drawing interest as a potential top-pair fit—especially for the New York Rangers.

With $6.5 million in cap space freed up by the Chris Kreider trade, the Rangers wanted Gavrikov as a left-side partner for Adam Fox, per Arthur Staple and LeBrun. Gavrikov posted five goals, 30 points, and a +26 rating while playing all 82 games in 2024-25. Averaging nearly 19 minutes per night, he offers reliable two-way play and physicality—qualities New York appears ready to invest in if he hits free agency.

He blocks shots at an elite level and he changes the outlook of their blue line.

