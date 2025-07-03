Carolina Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers Signs with Hurricanes in Free Agency
Nikolaj Ehlers has officially signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, joining the team’s aggressive offseason push to strengthen its roster for a deep playoff run.
Veteran NHL analyst Kevin Weekes broke the news on Thursday that Nikolaj Ehlers is set to join the Carolina Hurricanes. Elliotte Friedman also confirmed the news. Frank Seravalli added that the deal is six years and $8.5 million per season. The Hurricanes have also officially confirmed the deal.
Reports after free agency opened on Tuesday were that Ehlers’ free agency options have narrowed to the Hurricanes and Washington Capitals—both clubs with competitive rosters and cap flexibility. The Hurricanes were always a favorite and were looking to make a splash.
NIKOLAJ IS COMING TO CAROLINA!!! pic.twitter.com/fd6398HHfB— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 3, 2025
Ehlers, who posted 63 points in 69 games during the 2024-25 season, will be a significant addition for Carolina, a team already making aggressive offseason moves, including acquiring defenseman K’Andre Miller. The Hurricanes, after trying to sign Mikko Rantanen and attempting a trade for Mitch Marner, appear focused on strengthening their top-six forwards to remain a top contender in the Eastern Conference.
“Nikolaj was the top free agent available on July 1, and we are proud that he’s chosen to make Carolina his home,” said GM Eric Tulsky. “He’s a highly-skilled winger who can really skate and will fit very well with our forward group.”
The Hurricanes have a strong forward group consisting of Ehlers, Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Taylor Hall, and the recently signed Logan Stankoven.
Ehlers, 28, has been a key figure in Winnipeg, ranking among the franchise’s all-time leaders in goals, assists, and plus-minus. His departure is a loss for the Presidents Trophy winners, but signals a shift in the Jets’ approach while highlighting Carolina’s commitment to winning now.
