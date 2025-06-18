NHL Rumblings: Blackhawks Shopping Pick, Flames Like Peterka, Marner Seeking Change…

Now that the Stanley Cup playoffs are over, the NHL offseason is heating up, and a wave of trade chatter and contract speculation is dominating headlines. There is news that the Chicago Blackhawks are open to trading a top pick, the Calgary Flames are interested in a trending trade name, and Mitch Marner‘s reasons for leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs have surfaced.

Here’s a roundup of the latest buzz from around the league:

Blackhawks Willing to Trade No. 3 Overall Pick

According to Frank Seravalli on The DFO Rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are open to trading the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. While the move may seem to go against GM Kyle Davidson’s draft-and-develop strategy, he isn’t looking to derail the rebuild—unless the right opportunity presents itself.

Seravalli says the Blackhawks will seize opportunities to improve the team right away, while Davidson remains committed to the long-term plan. He is reportedly open to moving the pick if it brings in a true difference-maker.

Flames in Hot Pursuit of JJ Peterka

Seravalli also reported on SN 960 that the Calgary Flames have inquired about Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka, noting the situation has “really heated up” over the past four to five days. Elliotte Friedman added that Buffalo is starting to come to terms with Peterka’s unhappiness, and the possibility of a trade is becoming more realistic.

Meanwhile, the Flames have also exchanged contract figures with Rasmus Andersson’s camp as talks continue on a potential extension.

Brad Marchand Seeking $8.5M

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that Brad Marchand’s camp could be targeting an $8.5 million annual salary—or at least something north of $8 million. That’s a big number, but Marchand proved in the Final that he’s still got tons of game left.

Following their Stanley Cup win, Panthers General Manager Bill Zito expressed optimism about retaining Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad, saying he believed there was a way to sign all three. Still, the team faces a tricky cap situation heading into the offseason.

Marner Trade Talk Grows Louder Amid Quiet Contract Front

Seravalli shared that Mitch Marner’s camp has not engaged in any substantive contract talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs in over a year. Ready to test the market, Marner will give Toronto a chance to talk on July 1, but it doesn’t sound like they’ll get any favorable treatment and be given the same opportunities as any team looking to sign him.

Andy Strickland further suggested that Marner’s potential departure isn’t about chasing a massive payday—despite speculation around a $14 million figure—but about finding a fresh start and a better shot at winning. He’s tired of being the scapegoat in Toronto. It might actually take a better offer from the Maple Leafs than from some other teams to retain him.

K’Andre Miller Drawing Major Trade Interest

Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller is surfacing as a hot commodity on the trade market. Seravalli said on Morning Cuppa Hockey that there’s “more than smoke, there’s fire” regarding the rumors. On SN 960, he added that 12 to 15 teams have shown interest in the 24-year-old blueliner.

