Vancouver Canucks
Change of Heart: Brock Boeser Re-Signs with the Canucks
Brock Boeser has re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks, a seven-year extension worth $7.25 million per season.
Brock Boeser appears to have had a serious change of heart and is signing a long-term extension to stay with the Vancouver Canucks. The deal is reportedly a seven-year extension worth $7.25 million per season.
“As@sportsnetmurph alluded to, hearing Brock Boeser is returning to Vancouver.” The forward, who was set to hit the market as one of the NHL’s biggest free agents, decided not to leave a team that didn’t treat him incredibly well, as he was set to go to the free agency market.
Not only is Boeser returning to the Canucks, he’s leaving money on the table to do so. This suggests that both sides got back together, put their issues behind them and found a deal that worked.
The Canucks also traded for Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers last week. This comes after Thatcher Demko also re-signed with the Canucks, a three-year deal worth $8.5 million per season.
The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild were linked to Boeser in free agency.
This means the Canucks likely don’t have the money left to sign Pius Suter.
More to come.
Next: Canadiens Trade Logan Mailloux to Blues, Not Part Of Bigger Move
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 47 minutes ago
Canadiens Trade Logan Mailloux to Blues, Not Part Of Bigger Move
The Canadiens traded promising defenseman Logan Mailloux to the Blues, giving him a fresh...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 hour ago
Jake Allen Signs 5-Year Extension with Devils at Bargain Price
Goaltender Jake Allen has signed a five-year extension with the New Jersey Devils at...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Demko’s New Deal with Canucks a Whopper, Trade Feels Inevitable
Thatcher Demko has signed a three-year, $8.5 million per season extension with the Vancouver...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Surprise Eastern Conference Team Interested in Oilers’ Corey Perry
Veteran winger Corey Perry draws interest ahead of free agency after strong playoff performance...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Golden Knights Make Marner Trade Official, Leafs Say Emotional Goodbye
The Golden Knights land star winger Mitch Marner in a trade with Toronto and...
-
Florida Panthers/ 19 hours ago
Florida Does It: Marchand Signs 6-Year Extension with Panthers
Brad Marchand commits to a six-year deal with the Panthers, signaling Florida’s determination to...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 22 hours ago
Oilers’ Forward Shakeup: Red Wings Clear Path for Possible Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are exploring trades involving Viktor Arvidsson and Adam Henrique, while the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Perry’s Future, Trade Talks, & the Bouchard Deal
The Edmonton Oilers are navigating trade talks, contract negotiations, and free agency decisions ahead...
-
Boston Bruins/ 24 hours ago
Familiar Face Among Teams with Free Agency Interest in Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand’s free agency future remains uncertain as multiple teams prepare offers, with whispers...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Thatcher Demko Re-Signing with the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have come to terms on an agreement...