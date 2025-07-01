Change of Heart: Brock Boeser Re-Signs with the Canucks

Brock Boeser appears to have had a serious change of heart and is signing a long-term extension to stay with the Vancouver Canucks. The deal is reportedly a seven-year extension worth $7.25 million per season.

“As@sportsnetmurph alluded to, hearing Brock Boeser is returning to Vancouver.” The forward, who was set to hit the market as one of the NHL’s biggest free agents, decided not to leave a team that didn’t treat him incredibly well, as he was set to go to the free agency market.

Brock Boeser decides to take discount to stay with the Canucks

Not only is Boeser returning to the Canucks, he’s leaving money on the table to do so. This suggests that both sides got back together, put their issues behind them and found a deal that worked.



The Canucks also traded for Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers last week. This comes after Thatcher Demko also re-signed with the Canucks, a three-year deal worth $8.5 million per season.

The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild were linked to Boeser in free agency.

This means the Canucks likely don’t have the money left to sign Pius Suter.

More to come.

