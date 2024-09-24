The Edmonton Oilers will miss Evander Kane at the start of the season. His head coach, Kris Knoblauch, outlined what the team would miss during Kane’s absence and emphasized the importance of Kane’s physicality on the ice. Kane has built a reputation as a player who puts the opposing team on edge with his aggressive, hard-hitting style of play. According to Knoblauch, Kane’s physical presence makes him invaluable, especially during critical moments in the playoffs when the intensity ramps.

In the video below, Knoblauch shares his perspective as an NHL coach on what makes Kane so crucial for his team.

“Kane is the kind of player who keeps the opposition on their toes because of his physicality,” Knoblauch said in the video. He highlighted Kane’s ability to disrupt opponents’ game plans. He noted that while the regular season focuses more on speed and finesse, the playoffs are a different story, where players like Kane, who excel in physical play, become even more critical.

Knoblauch Is Optimistic for a Speedy Recovery

Knoblauch also updated Kane’s recovery, sharing that doctors have done an excellent job with his rehabilitation. He remains hopeful that Kane will return by the New Year, allowing him ample time to get back into form before the playoff push. “We’re hoping it’s a fast recovery, and he’s ready to join us, probably in the New Year,” Knoblauch said.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers

While the team will miss Kane’s contributions early in the season, Knoblauch stressed the importance of having their best players healthy for the playoffs. “Ultimately, he’s one of our best players. Hopefully, his recovery goes well, and he can play when we need him the most.”

One positive aspect of Kane’s absence is that the Oilers will have cap flexibility to make adjustments while he’s out. However, Knoblauch is focused on returning Kane to total health for the postseason. That’s when his skill set will be most impactful. “We have cap room for when he’s healthy and comes back. We want him to start building his game to be 100% by the playoffs,” the coach said.

The Bottom Line: Evander Kane’s Absence Will Be Felt, But the Playoffs Are the Focus

The Oilers will miss Kane’s physicality and presence in the short term. However, Knoblauch’s comments suggest that the team is focused on ensuring Kane is fully prepared for the playoffs. With his recovery progressing well, Oilers fans can be optimistic that Kane will return strong when the team needs him the most.

Related: Oilers’ Prospect Raphael Lavoie Gets Unfortunate Injury News