Rangers Sign Alexis Lafrenière to 7-Year, $52.15M Extension

The New York Rangers have signed Alexis Lafreniere to a significant seven-year contract extension worth $7.45 million annually, totaling $52.15 million. This extension, confirmed by multiple sources, includes upfront signing bonuses and trade protection. This is a huge deal for the forward and the Rangers have locked in a blossoming star at a pivotal stage of his career.

Entering his fifth NHL season, the 23-year-old is now seen as a cornerstone player for the Rangers. He was the team’s first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, and even though it took him a minute to find his footing, Lafreniere is taking huge strides. The team likely didn’t want to risk a bridge deal that, when done, was going to lead him into a negotiation that would see him become too expensive to retain.

The hope is that this deal turns into a team-friendly bargain over the next few seasons.

Lafrenière’s deal includes structured bonuses and base salaries. As per PuckPedia, year one features a $2 million base salary along with an $8 million signing bonus, followed by $5.5 million in year two with a $2 million bonus, and an $8.5 million base salary in year three with a $1 million bonus. The contract also includes an eight-team no-trade clause in years three through seven, giving Lafrenière some control over his future as he grows into his role with the team.

The Rangers Locking In Lafreniere Was Probably Wise

Coming off a breakout season with career-highs of 28 goals, 29 assists, and 57 points, Lafrenière is well-positioned to help the Rangers contend in the Eastern Conference. His postseason performance, which included 14 points in 16 games, further fueled excitement about his development trajectory. He’s already got seven points in seven games this season. That’s a point-per-game pace and a potential 25-point jump over last season.

