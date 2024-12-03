In Tribute to the Great Canadiens’ “Gentleman Jean” Beliveau

Ten years ago, on Dec. 2, 2014, the hockey world lost one of its most cherished icons, Jean Beliveau. Known as “Gentleman Jean,” Beliveau’s name is synonymous with class, skill, and an unrivaled legacy in the sport. A Montreal Canadiens lifer, Beliveau spanned his career from 1950 to 1971, during which time he became one of the most accomplished players in NHL history.
What Made Beliveau So Great?
With a rare combination of size, grace, and toughness, Beliveau stood out even among the legends of his time. At 6’3” and 220 pounds, he was an imposing figure who could dominate games with his physicality and finesse. Over 1,125 regular-season games, he scored 507 goals and put up 1,219 points. In the playoffs, his dominance continued. He scored 79 goals and registered 176 points in 162 games. That level of play contributed to his incredible 10 Stanley Cup victories, including five consecutive championships from 1956 to 1960.
Beliveau’s remarkable career concluded in the best possible fashion, with the Canadiens winning Game 7 of the 1971 Stanley Cup Final against the Chicago Blackhawks. He retired as a champion, cementing his place as one of hockey’s all-time greats.
Beliveau’s Greatness Was About More than Hockey Skill
But his legacy wasn’t just about numbers or trophies. Instead, it was about how he played and carried himself. Beliveau epitomized leadership and sportsmanship, which endeared him to fans and rivals alike.
In a tongue-in-cheek manner, Gordie Howe, one of hockey’s fiercest competitors, once described the duality of Beliveau’s game in a 1960 Detroit Free Press article. Howe noted, “There’s nothing gentlemanly about him…he put his elbow into my eye for 16 stitches and then tripped me.”
Howe also admired Beliveau’s craftiness, admitting that the Canadiens’ captain taught him how to use the butt end of his stick effectively, exemplifying the old-school hockey spirit of “give and take.”
On the 20th Anniversary of His Death, Remembering a Habs Icon
On this 20th anniversary, hockey fans from all corners unite in remembering a man who transcended team loyalties. He left an indelible mark on the sport. Beliveau wasn’t just a player—he was an ambassador for hockey – a symbol of what it means to lead with integrity and inspire those around you.
As the Canadiens and the hockey community consider his contributions, it’s clear that Beliveau’s impact extends far beyond his era. His example continues to inspire, reminding us that this great game is about more than just winning. It’s about respect, camaraderie, and the joy of playing.
