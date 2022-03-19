Latest on Flames Trade Deadline Talk: Monahan, Giordano, Depth D-Man

The Calgary Flames have already made a couple of moves that would be seen as significant. The first team to really pull off a big addition, the Flames traded for Tyler Toffoli of the Montreal Canadiens and followed it up a couple of weeks later by adding Calle Jarnkrok from the Seattle Kraken. The question is, are they done?

Most believe the Flames still have at least one move to make, that being the addition of a depth defenseman. There was chatter early in the season that Mark Giordano coming back to the Flames would be the feel-good story of the deadline, but that’s unlikely based on his price tag. Instead, Frank Seravalli notes that the Flames will go out and find the best depth defenseman they can for the money.

When asked if Travis Hamonic might be on the Flames’ radar, Seravalli said no, he didn’t think so. At least, not for at the value of his current salary cap hit.

As for the forwards, the moves they made upfront are probably the only moves they make when it comes to adding anyone. Seravalli said the choices the Flames made were logical and fit well. Toffoli had a history with the coach and some of the players. Jarnkrok had a lot of familiarity with some of the players too. The plan here was not to disrupt team chemistry as the club added.

Sean Monahan Trade Rumors

Seravalli added Sean Monahan to his trade bait board this past week saying that it wasn’t likely the Flames moved him, but would be willing to if the last move they make would be to clear money and get out from under his contract. Seravalli said if this move was made to simply unload the contract, the Flames will likely wait until the summer to do that and Calgary believes there will be a bigger market. If there’s another deal to be made at the deadline, that changes the return.

It doesn’t seem like there’s a long-term fit in Calgary any longer. Monahan makes $6.375 million per year season and has 22 points in 60 games this year. As Harman Dayal points out, the forward only has three points in his last 23 games and he’s been relegated to fourth-line center with the Jarnkrok acquisition. It

It’s been a considerable downward trend for Monahan with the Flames, especially when you consider he’s only 27 and just as recently as the 2018-19 season scoring 34 goals and 84 points.

