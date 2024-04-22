The NHL in Utah: A Match Made in Heaven

I remember the first time I found out Utah had been a host to the Winter Olympics growing up. At the tender age of six, the Winter Olympics descended upon my home state in 2002, bringing an electrifying atmosphere that captivated the entire region. I vividly recall the thrill of witnessing global sporting giants converge just minutes from my doorstep; the allure of the Olympics was irresistible. I can still remember pleading with my parents for a souvenir to cherish. It ended up being a small doll representing one of the beloved mascots of the 2002 Winter Games.

Though not ready to definitively declare Utah for the 2034 Winter Games, Austrian Olympic Committee, @iocmedia, member Karl Stoss smiled as he said "we have a very good feeling."#olympics #2034wintergameshttps://t.co/Nwyos4fmAI — Salt Lake Chamber (@saltlakechamber) April 16, 2024





As the Olympic fervor enveloped Utah, my curiosity was piqued by the array of winter sports on display. I sought guidance from my father to help me navigate the entire flock of new sports in my brain. The very first thing he explained to me was what was going on at the E-Center (now known as the Maverik Center.) The stadium was about 10 minutes from my house. But little did I know that the Men‘s Ice Hockey gold medal game between the USA and Canada was being played there. Canada won 5-2, so our home country had to settle for silver.

But the resonance of that epic clash echoed throughout the state and in my heart. It was responsible for igniting a passion for Ice Hockey that still burns brightly within the hearts of local Utahns. The Frozen Fury series has slightly satisfied that hunger for a couple of years. Now, however, the NHL has decided to make the complete move to Utah, in a blockbuster franchise move. It could not have come at a better time for one of the nation’s greatest hidden gem states.

Utah’s Collective Journey and a Sporting Legacy

It’s no secret that this state’s history is steeped in religious tradition and guided by conservative values. One could debate those values have been Utah’s most notorious public identity since its inception. But growing up as a local here, sports have been the sole uniter throughout. Amidst the towering peaks of the Wasatch Range, a different kind of passion always thrived.

Since the Olympics, the exhilarating world of winter sports has been embraced almost unilaterally. Skiing, snowboarding, and anything to do with the mountains. These and more became cherished pastimes, to both locals and tourists. Almost as if you are looked at funny if you don’t partake in winter activities & sports yearly.

Utah Sports

But the enjoyment of professional sports has been a different story. For decades, the Utah Jazz stood as the lone beacon of professional sports in the state. College sports, including the University of Utah and BYU, are also a mainstay, The MLS even made its way out to the state, with Real Salt Lake. They have even enjoyed winning a championship in their history. They were soon followed by their NSWL counterpart: the Utah Royals.

But the absence of franchises from one of the other four major leagues in America was and is very noticeable. This has only fueled our appetite for sport. The Olympics acted as a sort of tinder to that fire. Winter sports being a hobby, has morphed into a genuine desire for regular competition. And our beautiful Beehive State is primed to act on that desire, very quickly.

Utah’s Growth: A Beacon of Opportunity

In the year since I was six, Utah has seen a growth surge that is only discussed in economic books. Utah’s population has grown by approximately 14.4% over the past decade, outpacing the national average growth rate. This influx of residents reflects the state’s allure as a dynamic hub of innovation and prosperity.



Picture this: bustling urban centers, their skylines reaching for the heavens, humming with the promise of opportunity. That’s the Utah of today—a vibrant tapestry woven with the threads of innovation and ambition. Our urban centers, including Salt Lake City, Provo, and Ogden, have seen unprecedented development, all driven by a thriving economy and a favorable business climate. The state’s diverse industries, ranging from technology and healthcare to outdoor recreation, have attracted a talented workforce from across the country.

The heart of the Beehive State beats with a newfound vigor, drawing in dreamers and doers from far and wide.

This is a testament to the magnetic pull of this land of promise. From Salt Lake City’s lively streets to the serene valleys of southern Utah, the people are flocking here in search of something more. And those of us who have grown up here our whole lives, we feel it too. We yearn for something more out of our great home state and its reputation.

The NHL’s Move to Salt Lake City: A Collective Dream

Against this backdrop of resilience and growth, the NHL’s decision to relocate to Salt Lake City represents a historic moment for Utah’s sporting community. With its world-class facilities and passionate fan base, Salt Lake City stands ready to embrace the excitement of professional hockey. The stage is set for a new chapter in Utah’s sporting legacy.

As Utahns, we stand united in our anticipation. We are more than eager to welcome the NHL into our fold in the Beehive State. We get to witness the birth of a new era in our state’s storied sporting history. With every slapshot and goal, we will celebrate with that same burning passion for sports. That defining spirit of competition and camaraderie that defines us as a community. I can already feel the child within myself recapture the excitement that the 2002 Winter Olympic Games gave me. Nowadays, I have my son to grow up and feel that excitement too. The future of hockey in Utah is bright. And together, we will write the next chapter in our journey from the desert to the mountains.

Next: Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar Says He’s Not Bailing on Team