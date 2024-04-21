Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar Says He’s Not Bailing on Team

One of the highlights for the Calgary Flames in an otherwise low season was the play of defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. In his second season with the team, he took a huge step forward, playing like the star the Flames thought they were getting from the Florida Panthers. He posted 20 goals and 200 blocked shots, the first player in NHL history to ever do so in the same season.

But, as the Flames season was going down the tubes, talk of other regulars potentially wanting to leave followed. Specifically, would someone like Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Weegar be OK with the new direction of the team considering they signed long-term deals thinking the Flames would be competitive?

MacKenzie Weegar Flames

Eric Francis of Sportsnet shares that Weegar mentioned he’s got no intentions of bailing on the roster. He explained:

“Obviously when we signed here we didn’t think it was going to turn out like this, but that happens, things can change quick in this league. I’m here for a long time. I love the city. It’s easy to ask for a trade, but I grew up not to be a quitter.”

“I want to stay here. I want to win a Cup here, I’ve said that.

He added, “I believe in Connie and Husk and Backlund and Naz and everybody here. I think we’re not far. I believe in that. I want to turn it around.”

Kadri and Kylington Staying Too

It is being reported that center Nazem Kadri is open to sticking it out as well. And, defenseman Oliver Kylington is looking to sign an extension and GM Craig Conroy is believed to have already started conversations with the organization.

