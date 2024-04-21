One of the highlights for the Calgary Flames in an otherwise low season was the play of defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. In his second season with the team, he took a huge step forward, playing like the star the Flames thought they were getting from the Florida Panthers. He posted 20 goals and 200 blocked shots, the first player in NHL history to ever do so in the same season.
But, as the Flames season was going down the tubes, talk of other regulars potentially wanting to leave followed. Specifically, would someone like Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Weegar be OK with the new direction of the team considering they signed long-term deals thinking the Flames would be competitive?
Eric Francis of Sportsnet shares that Weegar mentioned he’s got no intentions of bailing on the roster. He explained:
“Obviously when we signed here we didn’t think it was going to turn out like this, but that happens, things can change quick in this league. I’m here for a long time. I love the city. It’s easy to ask for a trade, but I grew up not to be a quitter.”
“I want to stay here. I want to win a Cup here, I’ve said that.
He added, “I believe in Connie and Husk and Backlund and Naz and everybody here. I think we’re not far. I believe in that. I want to turn it around.”
Kadri and Kylington Staying Too
It is being reported that center Nazem Kadri is open to sticking it out as well. And, defenseman Oliver Kylington is looking to sign an extension and GM Craig Conroy is believed to have already started conversations with the organization.
Next: 3 Big Developments Coming Out of Oilers Practice on Sunday
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 hours ago
Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar Says He’s Not Bailing on Team
Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has no intention of bailing on the team as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
3 Big Developments Coming Out of Oilers Practice on Sunday
Sunday's practice for the Edmonton Oilers potentially revealed a lot about Game 1 vs....
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Connor Bedard Set To Play For Canada At World Championship
Connor Bedard will represent team Canada at the 2024 World Championship. Will he perform...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
3 Oilers Playoff Tone Setters Beyond Evander vs. The Kings
If Evander Kane isn't 100% or can't go versus the Los Angeles Kings, who...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Mark Stone Cleared For Full Contact at Golden Knights’ Practice
Mark Stone was cleared for full practice on Saturday and is trending towards playing...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Evander Kane Still Out For Oilers, Hopeful for Game 1
Evander Kane is still out for the Edmonton Oilers as he was reportedly the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Jacob Markstrom’s Future with Flames Reduced to, ‘I Don’t Know’
Jacob Markstrom wasn't about to declare his future speaking to the media this week,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL Executive Claims Oilers Have an Exploitable Playoff Weakness
As the Edmonton Oilers enter the NHL playoffs, they enter as favorites. One NHL...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Trade Acquisitions That Could Shape 2023-24 NHL Playoff Success
A breakdown of three NHL trade acquisitions that could shape playoff success. Jake Guentzel,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
William Nylander a Maybe For Maple Leafs Opening Playoff Game
William Nylander was ruled a maybe for the Toronto Maple Leafs opening playoff game...