Jesse Puljujarvi Joins Penguins on Free Agent PTO

Jesse Puljujarvi, the forward who recently underwent double hip surgery, is set to join the Pittsburgh Penguins on a free agent tryout after being cleared for full-contact training earlier this week. The 25-year-old, known for his two-way forechecking ability, possesses above-average speed and size. However, his lack of finishing touch and passing skills has been a noted aspect of his game.
Puljujarvi entered free agency after the Carolina Hurricanes chose not to qualify him, following his trade from the Edmonton Oilers in February. Last season, he played 75 games split between the Oilers and Hurricanes, tallying five goals and 16 points, with one assist in seven postseason games.
Having accumulated 51 goals and 114 points in his 334-game NHL career, Puljujarvi is now eyeing a potential role with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team, currently seventh in the Eastern Conference wild card race, has lost its last two games. Puljujarvi’s two-way abilities could provide a boost, though expectations need adjustment given his potential limitations as a scorer.
If Puljujarvi could make it with the Penguins it would be a feel-good story. His time in Edmonton saw ups and downs and his career his been hampered by injuries. He was a high pick in the NHL Draft (No. 4 overall) but hasn’t lived up to expectations. This opportunity may be his last in the NHL.
He has a glowing personality and was well-liked in Edmonton, but he just could stick on a roster that is deep at forward. The Hurricanes gave it a shot, but things never panned out there for him. There is some high-end talent in Pittsburgh. Perhaps he’ll build chemistry with someone.
Outside of Signing Puljujarvi, Penguins Make Another Move
In a related move, the Penguins have recalled P.O. Joseph from his conditioning stint with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Joseph, a defenseman, played two games for the AHL affiliate and had previously seen action in five NHL games this season, contributing one assist. Hailing from Laval, Quebec, Joseph showcased his offensive capabilities last season with five goals and 16 assists for 21 points in 75 games.
