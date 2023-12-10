Dylan Larkin Takes Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings

In a terrifying incident on the ice, Detroit Red Wings’ captain, Dylan Larkin, found himself in a precarious situation after a brutal headshot from Mathieu Joseph during a recent game. The collision left Larkin motionless on the ice, raising immediate concerns for his well-being.

UPDATE: Dylan Larkin continues to be evaluated by Detroit’s medical staff. He will not return to tonight’s game. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 10, 2023

The unsettling episode unfolded as Mattieu Joseph delivered a forceful hit to Larkin’s head, causing the Red Wings captain to lay still for minutes. Larkin appeared to be hit simultaneously by another Senators player and then landed on by Artem Zub. A stretcher was hastily brought onto the ice, heightening the anxiety among players, staff, and fans alike. However, to the collective relief of those watching, Larkin was able to skate off the ice with the assistance of teammates and the training staff.

Dylan Larkin skated off the ice on his own power after a taking a hit from Parker Kelly pic.twitter.com/760klYQhL1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 10, 2023

The Detroit Red Wings promptly issued a statement, indicating that Larkin is currently under evaluation by the team’s medical staff. Given Larkin’s history of neck problems, the situation is particularly worrisome.

Looking for revenge, David Perron’s cross-check directly to the face of Zub escalated tensions. The incident led to a match penalty for Perron, with the league citing intent to injure. It was a scary scene for some time before the officials wound up giving the Red Wings a power play. Patrick Kane ended up scoring his first goal as a Red Wing.

Larkin and Joseph Have a History

This isn’t the first time Joseph and Larkin have clashed, as Larkin had previously been suspended for a game in 2021 for retaliatory actions against Joseph. Fans were quick to share the video of that scene on social media.

As the hockey community awaits updates on Larkin’s condition, the hope is that he’s ok and his injury isn’t too serious.

