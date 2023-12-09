There is renewed conversation surrounding free-agent defenseman Ethan Bear this week. Once thought to be a given he would return to the Vancouver Canucks, that no longer appears to be the case. Now, with a return imminent, there are at least four or five teams, possibly others, who appear to be stepping up their interest in the blueliner.

The Capitals appear to be at the forefront of the pursuit. Chris Johnston, on Insider Trading, revealed that the Capitals are keenly interested in Bear, making them a team to watch. However, they are not alone in their interest, as the Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and Pittsburgh Penguins have also shown interest in acquiring Bear’s services.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet noted in his “32 Thoughts” column on Wednesday that the Canucks expressed a desire to retain the young defenseman, but he is drawing interest from various NHL teams, potentially including the Toronto Maple Leafs. He explains:

Another possibility for Toronto (and everyone else) is Ethan Bear. There is word tonight that interested teams will now be allowed to watch him skate. He’s based in Kelowna, B.C., and a few are going to take him up on the offer. Vancouver would like to keep him — he’s interested in a return — but the Canucks are cap-tight and there are others who can try to outbid.

Who Will Ultimately Sign Ethan Bear?

Bear, a 2015 fifth-round pick for the Edmonton Oilers, played for the Vancouver Canucks last season, showcasing his usefulness with three goals and 13 points in 61 games. The 26-year-old right-handed defenseman is known for his skating, mobility, and strong defensive game. His ability to contribute offensively, coupled with his adept puck management, makes him an attractive option for teams seeking a versatile defenseman.

Ethan Bear Canucks

The Capitals, in particular, are eyeing Bear not only for his defensive capabilities but also to bolster their scoring department. Sammi Silber of The Hockey News writes, “He would be an asset to a Capitals group looking to add depth, though it’s unclear where he would fit into the current lineup, with Joel Edmundson recently making his full-time return to the lineup and Lucas Johansen and Alex Alexeyev serving as the depth defensemen.”

Everyone knows of the Leafs blue line issues and the Devils are likely looking to fill a hole left by the injured Dougie Hamilton.

Canucks No Longer the Favorite

Despite initial speculation that the Canucks were front-runners to re-sign Bear, recent developments suggest a shifting landscape. The cap constraints for the Canucks might pose challenges in matching offers, especially if Bear considers a two-year deal. Specifically, it is being reported the team was not among the clubs who went out to watch him skate.

Rick Dhaliwal said, “”One week ago I thought the Canucks were the front runners to sign him, I don’t get that feeling anymore…”

As Bear allows interested teams to assess his recovery and progress on the ice, the competition for his signature continues to intensify. With no shortage of suitors and Bear’s well-rounded skill set, his free agency has become a focal point of the NHL offseason, promising an exciting chapter for the talented defenseman.

Next: Evan Bouchard’s Point Streak Key Factor in Oilers Success