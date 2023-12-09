News yesterday was that Jesse Puljujarvi was set to resume full-contact training and could be ready to play again. He seems to have healed from the double hip surgery he had in June of this year. That surgery and rehab had put him on the rack for seven months. However, it looks as if he’s ready for prime time and could be signed by a team in free agency.

The question remains, will any team choose to sign him – even to an NHL league minimum contract?

At the end of a week where NHLers with hip-related ailments were in the spotlight, there is word that Jesse Puljujärvi has been cleared by doctors for full-contact training.



The Carolina Hurricanes Choose Not to Extend Puljujarvi a Qualifying Offer

The Carolina Hurricanes, where Puljujarvi had played at the end of the 2022-23 season, opted not to extend a qualifying offer. As a result, Puljujarvi became an unrestricted free agent. Despite the setback, the 25-year-old forward put up five goals, 16 points, and an impressive 139 hits in 75 games split between Edmonton and Carolina last season. He could be a potential asset for teams looking to build their bottom-six.

Puljujarvi’s availability had hinged on his recovery timeline, which is reported to be complete. That said, as it stands right now, he’s not much more than an intriguing project for teams willing to take a chance on his skills for the 2023-24 season or even for next season. Puljujarvi is young, and he might have untapped potential. He could be a dud; however, he could also become a home run if a team is patient and offers him an environment where he might be able to make a resurgence.

Having double hip surgery is no picnic. It could be that Puljujarvi might never play again. However, a team could also sign him to a low-cost, two- or three-year deal that gives him time to recover and develop. It would be better if that team were away from the spotlight and pressure of a larger market where things are under a microscope.

Perhaps then, Puljujarvi could return to form at his own pace. The reduced pressure, combined with healed hips, might give the young forward a chance to fulfill the expectations that accompanied his fourth overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

Puljujarvi Has Been an Enigma, But He Has Potential

Puljujarvi has been an enigma. His hockey resume suggests that he can be a skilled right-winger who has size and speed. Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 201 pounds, he has an imposing presence on the ice. The Edmonton Oilers believed in his potential early on, selecting him in the first round, fourth overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. It’s been up and down since then.

Puljujarvi’s professional career kicked off in the 2016-17 season, splitting time between the Oilers and their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. His early NHL seasons showed glimpses of his offensive capabilities. For his first few seasons, he went up and down between the AHL and the NHL.

Unhappy with his deployment, Puljujarvi decided to return to his native Finland, playing in the SM-liiga for Karpat. During the 2019-20 season, he showed his prolific scoring ability, recording 24 goals and 29 assists in that league.

The Oilers Persisted, and Puljujarvi Returned to the Oilers

There was some belief that the Oilers should have dumped him; however, Oilers GM Ken Holland held onto his rights and decided to try to re-sign him. Together, the two sides worked to renegotiate his contract.

After a meeting of the minds, Puljujarvi made a comeback to the NHL with the Oilers in the 2020-21 season. Although he didn’t set the world on fire, he played quite well enough, scoring 15 goals and adding 10 assists. In the next season, he showed further growth by scoring 14 goals and adding 22 assists in 65 games.

However, after a trade to the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season, he just sort of fell flat. Could it have been his hips?

Where Puljujarvi Stands Right Now in Free Agency

After his hip surgery, Puljujarvi is now unsigned. He’s put together a career resume spanning 334 NHL games. And, by this time it’s pretty clear that he’s not going to be the offensive machine the Oilers hoped when he was first signed.

Still, Puljujarvi is what he is. He can play solid hockey in a bottom-six role. He’s good enough as a 200-foot player to carry the play and offer a bit of secondary scoring.

There is good reason to believe, at still a young 25 years of age, that Puljujarvi could be a player with untapped potential. Will Puljujarvi be overlooked? After Puljujarvi’s performances for the Canes and the Oilers, the question arises: Is there a chance he’s worth taking a chance on?

His record is solid enough, and finances should be no issue. If he still wants to play, Puljujarvi would come with an affordable price tag, potentially signing for the league minimum.

What Would an NHL Team Get With Puljujarvi?

What would an NHL team get in Puljujarvi if he can regain his form? First, they’d get proven consistency. Despite a slightly lower point total than some other players, Puljujarvi’s contributions on the ice could help a team. Second, the financial appeal is there. His salary-cap hit would be significantly lower than many players of his caliber. In that, he would be a cost-effective investment for teams looking to optimize their roster. Finally, Puljujarvi is a versatile player with room to grow and improve. He could become a solid role player on a team-friendly contract.

So, here’s the question: does Puljujarvi have the potential to make an impact? Will a team take a chance to capitalize on him as a low-cost opportunity?

I believe that if he indeed is healed, there’s at least a chance Puljujarvi comes with a potential upside. Here’s rooting for him to at least get a chance to get a look. He might still be worth a try.