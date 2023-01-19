Three Takeaways from Senators 5-4 OT Win Over the Penguins

Last night, the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 5-4 in what turned out to be a very short overtime period. Within the first 25 seconds of overtime, Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal.

Other goal scorers for the Senators included Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, and Shane Pinto. It wasn’t the best night for Senators’ goalie Cam Talbot. He gave up four goals in 20 shots. However, the ability of his team to score with the man advantage was the difference in this game and saved his bacon.

The Senators had a really successful night on the power play, scoring four goals on nine tries. The game was tied 3-3 in the third period and the Senators scored their fourth power-play goal at 10:58. Pinto got the go-ahead goal when he beat DeSmith with a wrist shot.

In addition to his overtime winner, Tkachuk also added three assists in the game. The game marked the return of last season’s high-scoring forward Josh Norris (35 goals), who had missed 38 games this season with a shoulder injury. Last night was Norris’ first game back since October 22.

Takeaway One: Brady Tkachuk Collects Four Points on the Night

As noted, Brady Tkachuk not only scored the game-winning goal in overtime but he also added three power-play assists during the game. The Senators took full advantage of what they were given. All four goals the Senators scored during regulation came on the power play; and, Tkachuk shared a part in three of them.

It was Tkachuk’s first multiple-point game since December 17. However, although his scoring has slowed a bit, he’s still averaging more than a point per game. He’s now up to 46 points in 44 games.

Takeaway Two: Tim Stutzle Reaches 20-Goal Milestone

Tim Stutzle scored a power-play goal and added an assist for a two-point night. This is the second season in a row he’s scored at least 20 goals. The only difference is that he reached the milestone in half the time. In 2021-22, it took him 79 games to reach the mark. This season, it took him only 40 games.

Stutzle has now totalled 42 points this season (20 goals and 22 assists). On the season, almost half of those points (19 of them) have come with the man advantage.

Takeaway Three: Drake Batherson Logs a Two-Point Night

Drake Batherson scored a goal and added an assist (again, both on the power play) in his team’s 5-4 overtime win. His helper set up Alex DeBrincat’s goal (which was the first goal of the game) and his onw goal tied the score at 3-3 in the middle of the second period.

Batherson had suffered through a short, three-game scoring drought (from January 9 to 14). However, despite being shutout for that stretch of games, he’s now recorded at least one point in 17 of his last 21 games.

