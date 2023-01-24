Senators Receive Bad News on Forward Josh Norris

The Ottawa Senators received some tough news on Monday morning, as it was confirmed that forward Josh Norris will soon be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.
Related: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 3-2 OT Loss to Canadiens
The 2022-23 season, which marked the first-year of Norris’ eight-year extension, did not go the way he nor the Sens had hoped. The 23-year-olds shoulder plagued him right from the get go of the 2022-23 campaign, and resulted in him being held out of the lineup from Oct. 22 to Jan. 18. He did attempt to make a go out of it recently, but appeared in just three games before ultimately opting to have his shoulder surgically repaired.
“He tried,” Sens head coach D.J. Smith told media. “Did his best to join the boys, but reinjured it in the third period just reaching. He didn’t want to leave the bench to make a big deal of it, but he was done halfway through. He wanted to do it because he didn’t want to have surgery and thought maybe he could rehab this. Unfortunately, the timeline isn’t great because he’ll be fully recovered by maybe the summer.”
With the news, Norris’ disappointing season ends with him having played in just eight games, scoring two goals and adding a lone helper. While disappointing, however, the future is still very bright for the 2017 first-round pick, who just a season ago established career highs with 35 goals and 55 points in 66 games.
Given that he is out for the season, the Senators now have the option to move his $7.95 million cap hit to long-term injured reserve, which will free up some cap space. That would give general manager Pierre Dorion plenty to work with come the trade deadline, though that may not matter given that his team sits nine points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for a wild card spot. Much like for Norris, the 2022-23 season has been a rather disappointing one for this team, though with the immense young talent they have on their roster, the future remains bright.
Next: Kraken Preaching Patience as Trade Deadline Approaches
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 hours ago
Don’t Overlook Flames as Trade Deadline Buyers For Top Scorer
The Calgary Flames are looking for scoring help ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Steven Stamkos Bags 500th Career Goal as Part of Hat-Trick Effort
The Lighting captain became the 46th member of the 500-goal club as part of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 days ago
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Out Three Months, Evans 8-10 Weeks
The Canadiens announced a series of injury updates Wednesday, most notably to the reigning...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Insider Says Canucks Possibly Better Off Trading Andrei Kuzmenko
The Vancouver Canucks are prioritizing the extension of Andrei Kuzmenko, but are they better...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 days ago
Canadiens’ Caufield, Bruins’ Pastrnak Talking Big Extensions
A pair of Original Six clubs are seeking to lock down a pair of...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to acquire Ryan O'Reilly, reports are the St....
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 6 days ago
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
With trade speculation heating up, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews understands the situation he and...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Canucks Trying to Get Out From Under Conor Garland’s Contract
The Vancouver Canucks are looking to move Conor Garland's contract, but will they have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Can’t Afford to Sit On Blue Line, Must Make a Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are not at all where they want to be this season....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 weeks ago
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
After a 6-5 overtime loss, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury snapped and is taking...