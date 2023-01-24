Senators Receive Bad News on Forward Josh Norris

The Ottawa Senators received some tough news on Monday morning, as it was confirmed that forward Josh Norris will soon be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

Related: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 3-2 OT Loss to Canadiens

The 2022-23 season, which marked the first-year of Norris’ eight-year extension, did not go the way he nor the Sens had hoped. The 23-year-olds shoulder plagued him right from the get go of the 2022-23 campaign, and resulted in him being held out of the lineup from Oct. 22 to Jan. 18. He did attempt to make a go out of it recently, but appeared in just three games before ultimately opting to have his shoulder surgically repaired.

Josh Norris Ottawa Senators

“He tried,” Sens head coach D.J. Smith told media. “Did his best to join the boys, but reinjured it in the third period just reaching. He didn’t want to leave the bench to make a big deal of it, but he was done halfway through. He wanted to do it because he didn’t want to have surgery and thought maybe he could rehab this. Unfortunately, the timeline isn’t great because he’ll be fully recovered by maybe the summer.”

With the news, Norris’ disappointing season ends with him having played in just eight games, scoring two goals and adding a lone helper. While disappointing, however, the future is still very bright for the 2017 first-round pick, who just a season ago established career highs with 35 goals and 55 points in 66 games.

Given that he is out for the season, the Senators now have the option to move his $7.95 million cap hit to long-term injured reserve, which will free up some cap space. That would give general manager Pierre Dorion plenty to work with come the trade deadline, though that may not matter given that his team sits nine points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for a wild card spot. Much like for Norris, the 2022-23 season has been a rather disappointing one for this team, though with the immense young talent they have on their roster, the future remains bright.

Next: Kraken Preaching Patience as Trade Deadline Approaches