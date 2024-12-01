Stuart Skinner Gave Team Canada Something to Think About

In a game that may have turned the tide of his season, Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner delivered a stellar performance on Saturday, stopping 27 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. The timing couldn’t have been more ideal, as the Oilers needed the two points and Team Canada prepares to finalize its roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.
Pierre LeBrun reported on Sunday morning: “Team Canada made its final 4 Nations roster decisions last night. Roster is set. Deadline to submit to the league is tomorrow. Not surprisingly the last couple of roster decisions were very difficult as one might imagine.”
Skinner, whose inconsistent start likely dropped him off the list of the names being considered gave the selection committee something to think about. The feeling is that Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals)
Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights) and, Cam Talbot (Detroit Red Wings) will make the final cut. Names like Jordan Binnington and Sam Montembeault are probably being left off the roster as well. Still, Skinner’s performance on Saturday should have created a little doubt about finalizing that list in pen, if nothing else.
From an electrifying glove save against Nathan MacKinnon in the second period to steady play under relentless Avalanche pressure, Skinner reminded everyone why he was once considered Canada’s likely starter for the international tournament.
When asked about his game, he didn’t give any indication that the 4 Nations Team was on his mind. “We’re really starting to gel as a group,” he noted. Then humbly added, “I mostly played well for the Oilers.”
Is It Too Late For Skinner to Make Team Canada?
With less than 48 hours before the team is selected, Skinner’s early-season struggles, marked by an .882 save percentage and the eighth-worst goals saved above expected in the league, has likely sealed his fate when it comes to Team Canada. He can only hope his recent performances, including a .964 save percentage against Colorado, suggest a resurgence.
Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch expressed confidence in Skinner’s ability to rise to the occasion. “If I’m picking, he’s on that team,” Knoblauch said, highlighting Skinner’s track record of shining in critical moments, including last year’s playoff run to the Stanley Cup Final.
Teammates like Darnell Nurse also rallied behind the goaltender. “He’s one of the best goalies we believe around,” Nurse said. “Sometimes, you use criticism as fuel, and I think that’s what he’s done.”
Saturday’s performance was a strong reminder of his potential. His season hasn’t been perfect, but neither has anyone else who is considered a candidate to start on Team Canada.
