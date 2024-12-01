Podkolzin Scores Again: Takeaways in Oilers’ 4-1 Win Over the Avs

The Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a dominant 4-1 road win over the Colorado Avalanche. Needing points in a back-to-back situation after an overtime win on Friday, the Oilers have played well on this road trip and are hoping the positive things are doing lead to more of the same. Here are the key takeaways in the Oilers vs Avalanche game.
Oilers Stars and Depth Showed Up vs the Avalanche on the Road
The Oilers improved to an impressive 8-3-1 on the road and 13-9-2 overall. After a worrisome 0-3 start to the season, they’ve surged to a 13-6-2 record, ranking fifth in the league over that stretch. The team now sits third in the Pacific Division, showing signs of hitting their stride.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch said, “Playing a back-to-back you need your entire bench. I thought everyone stepped up… It was nice to see everyone pretty much contribute.” Four different players found the back of the net, including Kasperi Kapanen, who scored his first goal as an Oiler. Brett Kulak also added to Edmonton’s impressive defense corps scoring tally, now tied for the league lead with 16 goals from the blue line.
Podkolzin’s Scoring Surge for Oilers a Feel-Good Story
Vasily Podkolzin’s confidence is soaring. He scored for the third consecutive game, tying a career-high. Once mired in a 41-game goal drought, Podkolzin has taken advantage of the looks he’s been given in the top six. He is stepping up admirably in Zach Hyman’s absence and his tireless work ethic has become something his teammates have noticed.
He was asked about his goal after the game and how he’s starting to produce. “I always want to score, I always want to be useful for the team. I try not to talk about it too much, just try to keep working and find this momentum,” he noted.
Skinner Stepping Up in Goal
Stuart Skinner delivered a rock-solid performance, stopping 27 of 28 shots. “I think we’re starting to really gel as a group,” Skinner said post-game, a sentiment reflected in his sharp focus and composure. Skinner became the seventh goaltender in franchise history with 80 career wins.
Skinner played extremely well on Saturday. The one goal that was scored on him wasn’t on him. The cross-ice pass was a beauty and getting over in time to stop Kovalev was unlikely. There have been questions this season about if Skinner can be the starter for a championship team. Games like this go a long way to showing he can.
Nugent-Hopkins Finding His Groove
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins notched a goal and an assist, signaling he might be finding his stride. If he can become a producer for Edmonton, it adds another layer of scoring. Nugent-Hopkins scored the overtime winner on Friday and scored the empty-netter on Saturday. His steady play has been pivotal during the Oilers’ resurgence.
The Oilers’ balanced attack, defensive improvements, and strong goaltending are coming together at the perfect time. A critical showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday awaits, providing another opportunity to prove their mettle.

