Sharks Trade Erik Karlsson to Penguins in Big Deal w/ Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins have executed a significant trade, collaborating with the San Jose Sharks and the Montreal Canadiens to secure Erik Karlsson’s move to what the blueliner hopes is a Stanley Cup contender. As part of the intricate transaction, San Jose has agreed to retain $1.5 million of Karlsson’s salary, while Pittsburgh will retain 25 percent of Jeff Petry’s salary.
Karlsson remains under contract until 2026-27, with a $11.5 million annual average value, and San Jose retains $1.5 million yearly. Pitlick’s contract extends to 2023-24, with an annual value of $1.1 million, while Hamaliuk’s entry-level deal spans to 2023-24, with an average value of $789,167.
The comprehensive trade details are as follows:
To the Pittsburgh Penguins:
- Erik Karlsson
- San Jose Sharks’ 2026 3rd-Round Pick
- Dillon Hamaliuk
- Rem Pitlick
To the Montreal Canadiens:
- Jeff Petry
- Casey DeSmith
- Nathan Legare
- Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2025 2nd-Round Pick
To the San Jose Sharks:
- Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2024 1st-Round Pick
- Mikael Granlund
- Mike Hoffman
- Jan Rutta
The trade rumors had gained momentum earlier on Sunday, with insiders hinting at the possibility of an Erik Karlsson deal involving Pittsburgh, San Jose, and potentially another team to manage salary cap intricacies. The successful culmination of this multi-faceted trade underscores the concerted efforts of all parties involved.
Among the players exchanged, Mikael Granlund arrives in San Jose as a skilled playmaking forward, contributing precise passes and offensive finesse. Jan Rutta adds experienced depth to San Jose’s defensive lineup, while Mike Hoffman’s sharpshooting tendencies and affinity for long-range one-timers inject additional firepower to the team.
In Pittsburgh, Rem Pitlick bolsters the forward ranks with his adept finishing touch, while Jeff Petry’s return to the Montreal Canadiens adds a seasoned top-four defenseman known for his offensive contributions from the blue line. Casey DeSmith’s inclusion provides Montreal with a reliable goaltending option, having proven himself as a dependable backup and even stepping into the starter’s role when required.
As the dust settles on this intricate trade, NHL fans await how this will work out for all parties involved, specifically in Pittsburgh to see if this trade makes them good enough to compete for the Cup as their veterans get even older.
Earning his third Norris Trophy as the NHL’s premier defenseman in the 2022-23 season (previously in 2012 and 2015), Karlsson concluded with remarkable statistics. Across 82 games with San Jose, he notched 25 goals, 76 assists, amassing an impressive 101 points.
