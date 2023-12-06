Senators Hire Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to Coaching Staff

Let’s file this latest news under the theory that two heads are better than one. In a strategic move to bolster their coaching staff, the Ottawa Senators have announced the appointment of Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to the coaching staff. With concern growing about the Senators’ record and with fans calling for head coach D.J. Smith to be removed, Martin will oversee things in an attempt to right the ship.
Martin says he’s excited to be back and notes that the team is well positioned to get to the next level. More resources and experienced voices aren’t a bad thing, he noted. Staios says the coaches have done a good job. He added, “We’re going to look at all areas of the organization and see where we can support it.” Jacques is unique and he brings wisdom. It was noted he’s done this before with other organizations. He won’t be on the bench, but he’ll be around full time.
This marks a significant return for Martin, who initially joined the Senators as their third head coach on January 24, 1996, and steered the team through nine successful seasons. During his tenure, Martin achieved an impressive regular-season record of 341-255-96 (.562), solidifying his position as the franchise’s all-time leader in games coached (692), regular-season wins (341), playoff wins (31), and playoff games coached (69).
Although Martin concluded his role as head coach after the 2003-04 season, his legacy continued to thrive. The seasoned NHL veteran recently served as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers during the 2020-21 season. Subsequently, he contributed his expertise in a coaching consultant role with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs.
President of Hockey Operations and Interim GM Steve Staios said:
“We’re very pleased to welcome Jacques back to the Senators. Not only will his extensive expertise provide invaluable guidance, but his strategic vision and leadership are qualities that are certain to amplify our group. Jacques’ proven track record, the foundation of which was built here in Ottawa, will be of significant benefit to D.J. and our entire coaching staff.”
With a coaching career spanning over three decades, Martin has held pivotal positions with various NHL teams, including the St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers (where he also served as the team’s general manager), and the Montreal Canadiens.
