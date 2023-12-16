Jakob Chychrun Goes Viral as He Leaves Ice with Opposing Team

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun found himself at the center of attention on Friday night when he inadvertently (or maybe on purpose) walked down the wrong tunnel with the opposing team, as though he was headed to the wrong dressing room. The incident occurred during intermission, capturing the attention of fans and sparking hilarious speculation on social media.

Many joked that Chychrun was so fed up with the Senators that he was essentially trading himself to the Dallas Stars.

Chychrun might have the wrong locker room ???? pic.twitter.com/Emkq46GaCn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 16, 2023

As Chychrun left the ice, he was seen walking with members of the Dallas Stars, heading toward their locker room at the American Airlines Arena. The unusual scene immediately led to conjecture and comments suggesting that Chychrun might be seeking a trade or expressing frustration with the struggling Senators, who are facing another season likely to miss the playoffs.

As most realistic fans would understand, this was a just a blooper, Chychrun likely taking a short cut to the Senators dressing room versus skating off the bench, out the end door, and walking the extra distance. Still, it looked out of place.

The incident prompted a rapid response on social media, with fans sharing the bizarre video and engaging in discussions about the potential motives behind Chychrun’s actions. Some speculated on the tumultuous situation in Ottawa, questioning the team’s decisions in the recent past, including contract signings and the perceived struggle with the salary cap.

Not a Sign That Chycrhun Wants Out

Analysts and fans alike are now pondering whether Chychrun’s unintentional detour into the Dallas Stars’ dressing room is symbolic of a desire to distance himself from the Senators. The peculiar incident adds another layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding Ottawa’s challenges, making Chychrun the unexpected focal point of discussions about the team’s struggles.

Needless to say, trades don’t work that way. You don’t get to walk off one team and just join another. With another season on his deal after this one, if the defenseman wants out or the Senators want to free up cap space, they simply need to make it known to other teams and Chychrun is available. They’ll be plenty of teams interested. Maybe even the Stars.

Chychrun Talks About Why He Did It

“For those wondering… I was told to meet the Stars team doc at their room for some repairs. Thanks for the laughs this morning”

For those wondering… I was told to meet the Stars team doc at their room for some repairs. Thanks for the laughs this morning ???? pic.twitter.com/ETkkQzEnUy — Jakob Chychrun (@j_chychrun7) December 16, 2023

