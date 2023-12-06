Maple Leafs Call Up Martin Jones Amid Goaltending Health Concerns

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a quick decision ahead of Wednesday’s game, recalling goaltender Martin Jones from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. The move comes in response to the unexpected absence of goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who continues to grapple with illness. Samsonov’s ailment prevented him from participating in Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins, and it appears that the Russian netminder is still feeling lingering effects. He is unable to go because of the illness.

The @MapleLeafs have loaned G Martin Jones to the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 5, 2023

Both Samsonov and defenseman William Lagesson were notably absent from Sunday’s practice session due to illness. Despite a day off on Monday, Samsonov’s hoped-for recovery did not progress enough to enable his participation in Tuesday’s team practice. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe commented, “Sammy was feeling better today to get on the ice, but this illness has beat him up pretty good, so he wasn’t going to work through the whole day. The hope is that we can just build him up a day at a time here.”

Will Martin Jones Get Into the Leafs Lineup?

The team initially recalled Martin Jones from his emergency stint with the Marlies, sending him down before the practice session began. Jones, who has yet to see action with the Maple Leafs this season, boasts a record of 2-1-1 with an .870 save percentage in five games with the Toronto Marlies this year. As the team navigates the uncertainties surrounding Samsonov’s health, Jones stands ready to step in and contribute to the Maple Leafs’ goaltending stability.

Martin Jones Marlies recalled for Toronto

It shouldn’t be long before Samsonov is ready to go, but his on-ice attempts were short-lived. He took a few shots before consulting with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford and the training staff. He then left practice and didn’t return.

