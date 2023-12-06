Former NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk is set to rekindle his hockey career with Spartak Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). After a two-year hiatus from the game, the 40-year-old forward has inked a one-year contract with Spartak Moscow, marking a return to the league where he last played during the 2020-21 season, securing a Gagarin Cup championship with Avangard Omsk.
In KHL Kovalchuk played 407 games scoring 396 (170+226) points. He will be embarking on his fourth KHL tenure, initially entering the league during the 2012 NHL lockout.
Kovalchuk’s journey back to the KHL comes after a brief stint in the NHL during the 2019-20 season, where he played for the Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and Washington Capitals. With this move, Kovalchuk extends his playing career and adds another chapter to his illustrious history.
Spartak Moscow, currently leading the KHL’s Western Conference with an impressive 22-3-2-2 record, stands out as a powerhouse team. The addition of Kovalchuk, known for his dynamic offensive skills, further strengthens an already formidable roster, featuring star player Nikolay Goldobin, who boasts an impressive 53 points in just 40 KHL games.
Will This Lead to An NHL Comeback for Kovalchuk?
While Kovalchuk’s return to the KHL signifies a new chapter in his career, there is no indication of a potential return to North American pro hockey or the NHL. The forward’s decision to join Spartak Moscow is not a desperate attempt to boost an ailing team but a strategic move to contribute to the success of a team already dominating the league. Any return to the NHL would be a long shot.
As hockey enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Kovalchuk’s performance on the ice at the age of 40, Spartak Moscow remains a force to be reckoned with in the KHL, currently ranking third in the league standings.
