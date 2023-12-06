Oilers Deny Granting Broberg’s Agent Permission to Seek Trade

According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN, there is a massive miscommunication issue going on between the Edmonton Oilers and agent for defenseman Philip Broberg. According to GM Ken Holland, reports of Broberg being granted permission to seek a trade are not true. It sounds like the agent is trying to get permission but the Oilers have not granted it. If they are going to deny the trade request, where does that leave everyone?
Rishaug quotes both Holland agent Darrin Ferris who responded. He notes:
Holland – “I have not granted permission to Derrin to shop Broberg” Ferris response “This matter reflects both my and my client’s frustration with the Oilers. I’m actively collaborating with Ken to address and resolve the issue privately.”
Rishaug goes on to say, evidently, significant tensions have arisen between the first-round pick and the organization, leading to multiple recent discussions. Today’s development appears to be the tipping point in this escalating situation.
We’ll have more as this develops. This is not a great look for all parties involved and it’s sends a message to teams around the NHL that there may be some issues brewing between the player and the team. That is, unless the agent acted without permission.
Who Is In the Wrong Here?
If Broberg’s agent asked and was denied, it’s odd that reports would surface that Broberg was allowed to seek a trade. At the same time, if Holland granted it and is now recanting, that’s a bad look. Is it a matter of the Oilers not wanting this to go public? Or, did the agent misunderstand?
Broberg was at practice today with the Oilers and looked in good spirits. The hope here is that this doesn’t affect him if the agent and the GM aren’t on the same page.
