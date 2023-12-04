Ottawa Senators’ Could Make Big Coaching Change with D.J. Smith

The Ottawa Senators, once poised to be a contender this season, find themselves struggling with a 9-10-0 record, placing them 30th in the NHL standings. Despite boasting nine skaters with 10 or more points, the team ranks 28th in goals-for, a surprising turn of events for a roster that appeared promising at the start of the season. As a result, there’s a lot of talk that the Senators might make a coaching change. D.J. Smith’s job may be on the hot seat.

DJ Smith Senators coach on hot seat

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun writes that Steve Staios is likely at a crossroads. He explains, “Staios doesn’t want to make a change. At some point that patience will wear thin, and Smith will be let go. That could be tomorrow, next week, next month or even next summer. Anything is possible, but the best bet for this group is to collectively start playing better.”

Neither new owner Michael Andlauer nor Staios –the new GM and the club’s president of hockey operations — envisioned such a challenging start when they closed the purchase of the team on Sept. 21. The underwhelming results have put head coach D.J. Smith under increasing scrutiny. The fan base is clamoring for change.

Continued losses may force his hand sooner rather than later. The organization aims to be patient with Smith, now in his fifth year behind the bench, hoping for stability and providing the necessary support. Staios has been public in his support of the bench boss, but like in Edmonton where the Oilers felt a change was needed for the sake of change, the Sens may have to do the same.

Can the Senators Turn This Around Before Smith Is Fired?

Staios expresses optimism that the Senators can turn their season around before contemplating a coaching change. The team’s lower number of games played in the early season, coupled with their 23rd ranking in point percentage, provides a glimmer of hope for a potential resurgence.

Smith, who assumed his first NHL head coaching role with the Senators in the 2019-20 season, holds a record of 129-149-32. He has failed to secure a playoff berth during his tenure.

