Ryan Reaves Says He’s Healthy, But Maple Leafs Have Him on IR

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves finds himself in an unusual situation as he says he’s healthy while sitting on the injured reserve (IR). After signing a polarizing three-year, $4.05 million contract in the offseason, the 37-year-old enforcer has been benched since December 14 due to a lower-body injury. Now, he appears to be claiming that he’s good to go, but the Maple Leafs seem to have other plans beyond playing him.

Speaking to the media, Reaves says he’s waiting. “I definitely hate it”, he notes when it comes to sitting out. But, there’s not much he can do.

Reaves, adamant about his readiness for weeks, is puzzled by his continued absence from the lineup. The Leafs list him on IR, but Reaves, alone in his stall while speaking to the media, emphasizes his fitness and eagerness to play. However, the mystery deepens as the veteran receives no indication of when he might return to action. “That’s a question for them. I am not in those rooms, in those conversations. I’m not going to speculate anything. Just stay ready. And if I get called upon, I do. If I don’t, I get my work in.”

Did the Maple Leafs Make a Big Mistake Signing Reaves?

Clearly, the player and his coach aren’t on the same page when it comes to Reaves’ injury. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe addressed the situation, emphasizing Reaves’s need to stay prepared and work through the injury before considering a return to play. Keefe acknowledges the challenge of determining the right time to reintegrate Reaves into the lineup but, that time doesn’t appear to be now.

For Reaves, the waiting game is frustrating, admitting his dislike for watching his team compete without him. “I mean, it’s not fun. Nobody likes watching hockey when your team’s going out to battle,” he says. Adding, “I definitely hate it.” he knows there’s really nothing he can do.

For now, he ties to stay ready and then he waits. “Either stay patient to get in the lineup — or stay patient for whatever else is going to come.”

